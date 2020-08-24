THESE zodiac signs are most likely to marry their first love

While most people go on a dozen dates before they settle, some people are lucky enough to marry the first love of their life. Read on to know which zodiac signs are most likely to marry their first flame.

First love is the one that makes your heart flutter in the purest form. Isn’t it amazing to have someone who gives you pleasure and warmth when you are in your darkest moment? But not everyone is lucky or blessed with having a lifetime of happiness with their first love. Only a few of the lot get to spend an eternity of beautiful moments with their partner they met even before they could legally drink.

Sometimes, you just meet someone and click! According to astrology, some zodiac signs are more likely to spend the rest of their lives with their first love than others. Knowing that comes in handy when you want to be certain about the most important decision of your life.

With that said, here are some of the zodiac signs who are most likely to marry their first love.

Taurus

Taurus is known for being stubborn but loyal. This earth sign is all about sticking to their words and making things work. When they are in love, they are most likely in it for life. Plus, true-blue Taureans always date with a future in mind. No wonder if things go smooth, they will spend every moment with their first flame.

Libra

People born under this sign are all about balance in life. They like when a relationship gives them a sense of security in terms of longevity. They also prefer the innocence that comes with their first romantic relationship so, you can expect a Libra to pop the question to their first love when the time comes.

Cancer

Emotional and sensitive, Cancer-borns are all about safety and security when it comes to relationships. Cancer isn’t one to date casually, they crave warmth and stability which only comes from a serious relationship. People born under this sign don’t like being in confusion or doubt, which is why they look for a partner they can spend forever with.

Pisces

Represented as two fish swimming together, it is self-explanatory why this water sign is one of the zodiac signs who might marry their first love. Pisceans enjoy having a romantic partner with whom they can spend the rest of their lives. They are sensitive, emotional, and faithful. They completely dedicate themselves to someone they love. This sign might be one of those who may marry their high school sweetheart.

ALSO READ: Gemini, Aquarius, Scorpio: THESE 5 unapologetic zodiac signs won’t say sorry easily

Share your comment ×