THESE zodiac signs avoid getting emotionally invested to prevent heartbreak

Heartbreaks are difficult to get over but once you move on, you again take a risk of heartbreak when you are emotionally invested in a person or a relationship and not all of us want to take that risk again. Some people just run away from pain by not getting emotionally invested and by building a wall around themselves.

Love is a beautiful feeling but it means being emotionally invested in a relationship or a person. Love comes at a cost and that cost is the risk of heartbreak. Being in love is like gambling your feelings. You don't know what is coming your way. There's no sure shot way to win in love. You could win or you could lose. The person you love could be the one saving you from heartbreak or they could be the one causing it. It's scary to love someone without actually knowing what's in their heart. They could just be playing you and they could break your heart down the line but there's no way to know what the future holds. We've all been hurt in love but a lot of people have the habit of protecting their hearts when it comes to love. Sometimes we have to build a wall around our heart and guard it instead of putting it in a vulnerable spot because that seems like the only sure-shot way of knowing you no one can hurt you. People from some zodiac signs do just that. Here are some zodiac signs who don't get emotionally invested to avoid getting hurt.

1. Aquarius

They believe that being detached is the best way to protect their heart and they know how to maintain the emotional distance. They love being around people and being involved but they try to stay detached and aloof in order to avoid getting hurt.

2. Sagittarius

They try to ignore their emotions and keep moving on and they do this by moving away from places and changing cities because that way they can avoid being emotionally invested. They don't want to deal with a heartbreak and pain that comes along with it and this is the best way to avoid it all.

3. Virgo

This is their defence mechanism. This is how they protect their heart from pain and anguish. But they're very upfront and honest about it. They will stay detached and tell you that they can't afford to get emotionally involved because they're still healing from their past.

4. Libra

They try to keep things shallow in order to avoid getting emotionally invested. That way they don't have to deal with heartbreak or heal or recover from that pain. They don't want to get into any trouble by getting attached so they hide behind an emotional wall to prevent getting hurt.

5. Gemini

People from this sign tends to ignore their feelings and emotions till they go away because when you get emotionally involved you start caring which means that you're more prone to getting hurt and Gemini's don't want to deal with the drama of heartbreak. They run away from relationships and love and emotions that may put their heart at risk.

6. Aries

They keep themselves busy and distracted because that's the best way to avoid pain and hurt. They are too busy to get emotionally invested in someone because they don't want to risk their heart. They do crave the love and good parts of it but they also understand that if they want to protect their heart it comes at the cost of those amazing feelings and they would rather pay that price than risk a heartbreak. .

Read More