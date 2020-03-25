THESE zodiac signs get jealous when their partner indulges in some healthy flirting with others

No matter how secure your relationship is, there is always some healthy flirting here and there and this can make people feel jealous and insecure. Some zodiac signs can't seem to handle it when their partner indulges in healthy flirting.

Relationships are built on love, trust, faith and loyalty but there are some negative emotions in every relationship. Even if you feel completely secure in your relationship and trust your partner, sometimes you can still feel irritated and jealous when your partner is nice to someone else or flirts with someone else. While there is nothing wrong with some healthy flirting every now and then, some people are just a tad bit more possessive about their partners and tend to get jealous even when they know that their partner does not have any bad intention. Sometimes we also tend to confuse friendly behaviour with flirty behaviour because there is a very thin line between being friendly and being flirty and even if you don't want to act upon your negative emotions, there's only so much jealousy that one can handle. Many of us tend to bottle up our emotions and try our best to stay calm in an attempt to prevent our jealousy come in the way of our relationships but sometimes it can get out of hand even when you mean no harm. Here are some zodiac signs who tend to get jealous when their partner engages in some healthy flirting.

1. Taurus

They believe that touch can convey emotions and feelings and they crave for their partner's touch. Something as simple as holding hands or a simple shoulder squeeze can be a very intimate feeling for them and they tend to get jealous when their partner touches someone else no matter what the intention might be.

2. Scorpio

They're usually very level headed but when it comes to their love life and their partner, they tend to be emotionally sensitive. People from this zodiac sign are usually very intense and tend to be obsessed with their partners. This is why they tend to be uncomfortable with something as simple as healthy flirting and lash out due to it.

3. Cancer

This sign is known to be emotional, sensitive and homely. They are very dedicated to their partner and often tend to be protective which can come across as clingy sometimes. They fear that someone might convince their partner to leave them or cheat and this is why they tend to get jealous and possessive when their partner pays attention to someone else.

4. Leo

They have a way with words and are friendly. Leos are also known to love being in the limelight and seek everyone's attention and this can come across as being flirty but when their partner, the person they love, gives their attention to someone else. They believe that they have all the rights to their partner's attention and love and when they see them getting flirty with someone else, they tend to get very jealous and possessive.

5. Sagittarius

They're usually very chilled out and relaxed but they are just plain old jealous because even though they're self-assured and confident about themselves they tend to get uncomfortable when their partner indulges in some healthy flirting. They don't like sharing their partner's attention or affection with anyone else no matter what.

6. Pisces

They are very devoted in a relationship and make everything about their partner but at the same time they also feel the need to protect themselves from pain and when they see their partner flirting with someone else, they tend to get jealous and possessive because they fear betrayal and end up doing everything in their power to protect their heart.

