THESE zodiac signs have no problems in staying in a relationship which lacks passion

For many of us, passion is of utmost priority in a relationship but for many people, there are other things that matter a lot more than the spark. While you might be questioning their reasons for remaining in a passionless relationship, they know why they're in it and are content with their choices in love and relationships.

We've all had relationships that just weren't right for us. It can be very painful and difficult to stay in a relationship when things aren't going in the right direction but some people find it very difficult to end a relationship even when it's not right for them. This can be for a variety of reasons. Some people are scared of hurting the other person and then there are those who fear being alone and single but there are some people who simply settle for a relationship because they don't feel worthy of anything better. No matter what the reasons are, nothing justifies staying in a painful and passionless relationship. Every relationship requires a certain amount of passion and love to keep going and when there's no passion in a relationship it can become really dull. When you love someone, there's always a little bit of passion that exists but when there's no passion your relationship becomes more of an obligation than a relationship. Many people want love and passion in a relationship but there are those who have different needs and may want different things from their relationship. While we may not understand why someone would stay in a passionless relationship, it is important to understand that people have their own reasons and respect it. Here are some zodiac signs who stay in passionless relationships for their own reasons.

1. Cancer

People from this sign are known to be very emotionally sensitive, homely and family-oriented. They will stay in a passionless relationship if that means their family remains happy and intact. They look for the good in people and relationships and try to make things work instead of running in the other direction. Having a comfortable and stable home life is more important to them as compared to passion.

2. Virgo

This sign is known to be very analytical and tends to analyse everything about their relationship. They're the kind who will work to making things work and fixing the problem instead of avoiding it. They will do everything in their power to bring back the spark and passion in their relationship and if it doesn't work, they find a way to make peace with it.

3. Libra

They try to look for the good things in a bad situation because confrontations and conflicts make them uncomfortable. They don't like picking up a fight or hurt someone and get hurt. They would rather stay in a passionless relationship than put themselves at the risk of being hurt and dealing with the pain of a breakup.

4. Capricorn

They value a relationship that has trust and is stable and makes them feel safe. They want to remain protected and comfortable in their relationship much more than passion. They understand the people and relationships change with time and if the passion goes away they find a way to deal with it and accept things the way they are even though it takes them some time to adjust to it.

5. Pisces

They're known to be very compassionate, kind and empathetical. They don't like hurting someone in a relationship and even if that comes at the cost of staying in a relationship with no passion. They try to find happiness in a comfortable relationship and vent out their emotions in other creative ways.

