THESE zodiac signs make the most independent partners in a relationship

Personal space and independence are important in every relationship and we all want a partner who isn't clingy and understands the importance of freedom in a relationship.

When we fall in love and get into a relationship, we all focus on one thing and that is, a partner or a companion who is dependable. We all want someone we can turn to and depend on in our times of need. We want to be with our lover and spend time with them and we want someone who'll always be by our side but sometimes it goes from being dependent to being clingy and no one wants a partner who is constantly stuck to them and does not understand the meaning of personal space and personal life. There's nothing wrong with being attached at the hip and doing everything together but only as long as it does not turn into a disaster. Even in a relationship, people need their personal space and freedom and don't want to be bound by love or a relationship. This is why we all need a partner who is independent in their own ways and respects boundaries. Here are some zodiac signs who make the perfect independent partners.

1. Aries

They're known to be impulsive and independent and often enjoy going out on an adventure. They'd love to have a partner in crime but at the same time, they don't mind if their partner does not accompany them. They enjoy having some alone time and always find a way to strike a balance between their personal space as well as the time they spend with their partner.

2. Gemini

This social butterfly does not like being held back and enjoys spending time in social circles and getting to know people and they want freedom. They don't like being stuck in a rut and doing the same old things and they always want the freedom to explore, be it with or without their partner.

3. Sagittarius

Their biggest problem with a relationship is that they feel tied down and they don't like it. They love their freedom and they want their partner to understand that they'll always be the wild one and if they don't then they'll be the wild one that got away. They don't like being trapped in a relationship and love their freedom and independence and need a partner who can understand that.

4. Aquarius

They're known to be independent and rebellious. They need someone who can accept them the way they are without question things. They need a partner who can understand their need for personal space and independence and who does not judge them or guilt-trip them for following their heart.

