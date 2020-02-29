THESE zodiac signs often give ultimatums to improve their relationship

When things get out of hand and you can't seem to get in under control with just communication in a relationship, many people turn to the ultimatum in order to get things moving in the right direction; Read on.

Communication is the key to a healthy relationship and we all want a healthy and long-lasting relationship. Many of us understand the importance of communication but are often unable to communicate the right way. The way you communicate also plays a big role in how things turn out in your relationship. Sometimes when we're with someone and unable to communicate our problems to get positive results, we do the one thing that we probably should, we give ultimatums. An ultimatum is just a nicer way to threaten your partner that it's your way or the highway. You may be angry, irritated and frustrated with your partner but a threat is the last thing you should turn to in a relationship. This might just be the sole cause of things taking the wrong turn. You might be right but giving an ultimatum is just disrespectful to the other person and to the relationship and it may make the person feel weak. This can go against you and turn into a disaster so, it's best if you know that you're taking a big risk when you choose to give your partner an ultimatum and it's best that you use this move only when you have no other option left and no other way to handle the problem at hand. Here are some zodiac signs who give ultimatums in a relationship.

1. Aries

They don't like wasting their time and they are known to be confrontational by nature. When they don't see things going in the right direction, they will take the necessary risks and confront their partner with an ultimatum.

2. Leo

They're usually very confident and are good decision-makers. They know what they want from a relationship and when things get out of hand, they push it to get answers. They're straightforward and know what they're getting into when they issue an ultimatum.

3. Scorpio

Scorpios know what they want from life and from relationships and they don't like having to wait because the person they love is confused. They know that if you give an ultimatum, you need to go through with it or they will never be taken seriously and that's exactly what they do.

4. Gemini

People from this zodiac sign don't like being stagnant and when that happens they do everything in their power to move forward but if they end up exhausting all other options, they will turn to giving an ultimatum in hopes that it will bring around some change.

5. Virgo

They are known to be very analytical and if they turn to an ultimatum then you know that they're doing it for the right reasons because they have analysed the situation in great detail and cannot think of any other way to do this.

