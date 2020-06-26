Things you should do in a relationship to be comfortable with your beau

It is important to feel comfortable in the relationship for it to last longer. Here are some tips on how you can be comfortable with your partner.

Having someone to talk to and cuddle with is why relationships are so special. Being with someone has its perks, but not when you are not comfortable in your relationship. Lack of comfort in the relationship can hold you back from growing as a couple. If you feel like you are walking on eggshells, then there is no point continue being in a relationship that makes you uncomfortable.

However, you can easily address the issue by talking to each other. But where to begin? Well, there are some easy ways you can build the foundation of a healthy relationship. One thing you should keep in mind while trying to improve your connection is to approach it with love.

Here are seven ways you can do in a relationship to be comfortable with your partner.

1. Establish boundaries in your relationship of what you can and cannot tolerate. Have an open conversation about your emotional and physical boundaries to make sure you are respectable to each other in the long run.

2. Everyone puts their best foot forward when they enter a relationship. But you need to show your vulnerabilities as well. It will help you accept each other with all the flaws.

3. Don’t be afraid of sharing your opinions with your partner. If you don’t do that, then that means you are not being absolutely honest in the relationship. Communication is key to a healthy relationship.

4. Work through conflicts instead of ignoring the problems. Resolving issues and sharing your true feelings with each other will help you build a healthier bond.

5. Tell each other what is it that is making you uncomfortable in the relationship. In order to be more comfortable in the relationship, it is important to communicate and let go of negative feelings.

6. Try new things together. Not only will it help you discover different sides of each other but also spice things up in your relationship. Yes, there is security in living a planned and predictable life, but there are happiness and fun in trying new things with your partner.

7. Don’t use accusatory remarks when working through a conflict. Use “I” statements that will help minimize the impact of the fight and reduce defensive behaviour.

