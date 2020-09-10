Thinking to propose your girlfriend for marriage? 4 signs to help you to make sure

When you’re thinking to propose your girlfriend for marriage, the serious decision may intimidate you. But if your girlfriend shows the given signs, then go ahead.

Are you dating someone and thinking to propose her for marriage? It is a big step and you may get confused with certain things. This happens because asking her for serious commitment is a crucial thing.

You don’t know how she would react or whether she wants the same or not. But certain qualities of your girlfriend can give you the answer whether you should ask her for marriage or not. Find out below.

Signs that say you need to marry your girlfriend:

1.She is independent. She wants you. You don’t have to be there constantly to take care of her, she can do that by herself. She is strong, confident and knows how to handle things. She doesn’t need constant attention and reassurance because that really makes marriage difficult.

2.She can be calm in a stressful situation and won’t show excessive anger and rage. But that doesn’t mean she won’t get upset, however, she won’t be frustrated with little things. You can count on her ability, intelligence and advice when you feel lost.

3.Your girlfriend supports your goals without any complaint. She understands you and motivates you to reach your goal. If you are up late for your work, she won’t throw tantrums for that.

4.If a person can say NO and stand up for herself, then she is the one. She won’t tolerate any poor treatment towards her from others. If she accepts your bad behaviour easily, you will lose respect for her. If she doesn’t like something about you, she'll let you know.

Also Read: Is your partner tolerating you? 6 signs to know for sure

Share your comment ×