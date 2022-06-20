Tips to control your rage when you are seething with anger at your spouse

Life is often a series of ups and downs, so even the most loving relationships and marriages see a torrent of emotions flow through them in the form of fights and arguments. If you have had a particularly tumultuous time settling an argument with your beau then take a look at some of the things that you can do to remedy the situation. We bring you a few tips to control your rage when you are murderously angry at your husband or wife.

Ask to pause the argument and avoid having a war of words with your spouse

Often times when you are in the middle of an angry discussion you tend to blurt out words that may wound the heart of your beloved. The best thing to do in the situation is to politely ask them to pause the argument and continue it at another time. Because even though the anger may dissipate after a while, the hateful words or verbal abuse you have inflicted cannot be taken back and would ruin your relationship.

Remove yourself from the situation for a couple of hours

Next you must remove yourself from the situation so that neither you nor your partner can inflict physical harm on the other. This is especially important in cases where there is a history of physical assault. If the feelings are volatile and you or your partner may hit out at each other, then put some space between you two for the moment.

Grab a bite of wholesome food

Once you have taken yourself away from the situation, it would be wise to grab a bite to eat. Sometimes our feelings are overwhelmed when there is a surge of hunger emanating from our belly. Most of the problems may seem a little bit simpler when you have wholesome meal in your tummy.

If you find that rage is a recurrent issue in your relationship with your loved ones, then perhaps you should seek medical counsel and look into anger management sessions to reclaim power over your own life and emotions.

Also Read: Here's how to know if she likes you or is taking advantage of your friendship