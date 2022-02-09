Tips for dating in 2022 for a woke romance

2021 brought an onslaught of online dating due to the pandemic as people were stuck at home during lockdown. However, 2022 sees people venture out of their homes. While some meet up with the people, they matched with in 2021; there are others on the lookout for love this year. If you hope to date, you probably need to acquaint yourself with a few tips for a woke dating experience. Right from faux pas to things you can get correct right off the bat, we list the vital tips.

Do not solicit nudes

While some of the most popular jokes of today are about conversations asking for such pictures; it can be a major faux pas before a date. So, no matter how enamoured you are by your new match, do not disrespect them for asking them to take uncomfortable pictures for you. They would likely be disgusted by such requests when you barely know each other.

Ask if you don’t follow every slang or abbreviation

The truth is that millennials today use many abbreviations and lots of slang. So, if you’re not acquainted with it. Simply ask them what they mean. Remember that wanting to know things does not make you seem naïve.

Texting someone else while on a date is a strict no

Whether it is your mom, your sibling or your best friend who is getting status updates of how your date is going; it will not be going well if you keep looking at your phone. When you are out with someone you owe it to them to offer them your complete attention for the duration of your date. Therefore, things like checking your social media feed, texting your best mate or your ex can wait till after the date.

There’s nothing more attracted that someone who ignores the pinging notifications on their phone and gives you their undivided attention! It makes you feel like the centre of their world, which can be a huge plus.

