Tips to stop a hasty fight with your spouse on festive days

Be it Holi or Diwali, there tend to be a lot of expectations on how you wish to celebrate the festival. Most families focus on a lot of prep work ahead of the festival to ensure the day goes smoothly. But the extensive process of cooking traditional dishes, cleaning the home and shopping a couple must do for the festival tends to put a strain on their relationship. Such times are when unexpected fights break out as the couple argues over matters at hand.

Well, there was probably never a worse time for a spat, so here are a few tips to quickly end an argument so that you can refocus your energies and enjoy the festival to the fullest.

Cease fire and pause the fight

In case your fight wasn’t about trivial matters, but a deep-seated issue, then it is unreasonable for you to be expected to devise quick resolutions to a long-standing issue. So, in the best interest of your relationship, you must decide to pause the spat for the time being. Mutually discuss to cease fire so that you can make the most of the festive day and enjoy Holi with each other and your kids. You may always resume the conversation and resolve the quarrel after the festivities are over.

In fact, the momentary pause may do you good and even help you let go of your anger so you can devise better solutions to your problem.

Think of the children and quell the argument

While you may have enjoyed many festivals with your husband or wife, the festival may beyou’re your child was desperately looking forward to. The last thing they need is a nasty recollection of parents having a brutal fight on the holiday. Once the day passes you by, remember that you cannot recreate the memory of a happy holi or Diwali in your child’s mind. So, take a breather and give them the loving memories they deserve.

Apologize first

When you are in a long-term marriage, you must see that your love for your spouse is more important than momentary anger. So, grab the opportunity to apologise first and ask them to join you in the festivities. If you’re expecting relatives and friends to visit, it is important that you show a united front as opposed to bickering all through the evening.

So, the next time you argue with your spouse just before guests come over, use these tips to quell the spat and put on your happy faces!

