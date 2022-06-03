Tips for a successful first date with someone you already know

A lot of friendships are based on kindness, respect and trust but what’s interesting is that these facets are incredibly important in love relationships as well. So, when you consider dating a friend or acquaintance, you have a better foundation together than if you were to date a stranger. Perhaps this is one of the reasons along with common interests that compels people to ignite a relationship with someone they already know.

Nevertheless, when you head out on your first date with such a person, you may find that you’ve already exhausted all the conversation topics you can think of. So, we’re here with some interesting ways to ensure you have a successful first date.

Take advantage of information you already know to woo her

Since you already know of her family and education along with her basic likes and dislikes, this gives you a unique advantage. You must use this on your date to spark a conversation about her favorite music band or take her to a restaurant that serves her favorite cuisine, etc. It’s like having a cheat sheet to wooing your lady.

Accept the skeletons in their closet

You may also be aware of their family history, indiscretions and past relationships. So, whether they have children from a past marriage, an ugly breakup or even a scandalous past; offering to love them and all that they bring to the table can be a great start. Take this opportunity to share things from your past that you’re apprehensive about in your own dating life. Mutual acceptance can be a great foundation for your relationship.

Probe him about his passions

Whether you know them as a family friend or from work, you are bound to have some shared interests or habits. Yet, on your date, you can move beyond avoid discussing things you already know about them and speak of unexplored topics. Ask him what motivates him, what has been a cherished childhood dream or even what fantasies they hope to explore with their partner someday.

Dating someone you already know can be an exhilarating experience as you can cherish the comfort of knowing they like you for who you are and yet develop what can be a lasting union between you two.

Also Read: Love Matters: 3 Lessons that Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's relationship teaches us