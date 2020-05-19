Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson to John Legend, Chrissy Teigen: Hollywood couples who restore your faith in true love

These Hollywood couples will definitely help you believe that there is a ‘happily ever after’ for everyone in this world.

With every passing year, the number of people trying to save their marriage is decreasing. According to a report by World Population Review, divorce rates are constantly increasing around the world. True love has definitely become a rarity nowadays, especially in the entertainment industry. It is hard to keep a track on who is dating who and who is getting divorced. But some couples have been together for years and makes us want to believe in true love.

Today, we are talking about 8 Hollywood couples who have been together for the longest time and still going strong (which is rare). They have raised their children together, grew old together and still show affection for each other after years of being married. We hope they continue to stay together and keep inspiring us.

Check out the list of 8 Hollywood couples that prove true love exists.

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith

These two walked the aisle in 1997, and have been going strong ever since. They have been open about the ups and downs of their relationship, but they have managed to tackle every obstacle, despite being in the public eye.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson

This couple has been married for nearly three decades and is still going strong. He met her in 1981 but it was not until years after that he started dating her and finally got married in 1988. People believe that Hanks left his first wife so that he could be with Rita, but he said in an interview that it was so much more than that. Nonetheless, they have been Hollywood’s favourite couple ever since 1988.

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen

This power couple give us the ultimate relationship goals. Their oh-so-obvious infatuation with each other is evident on screen as well as off-screen. They met on the sets of Legend’s 2007 music video for “Stereo.” They hooked up that day and it was not until after a few months when they actually started dated each other. The couple got married in 2013.

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness

They have been together for almost 24 years and still counting. One of the most inspirational couples in Hollywood, they met on sets of a TV series in 1995 and tied the knot in 1996. Jackman told Today that the secret to his marriage is the agreement between him and his wife. They agreed that they will never spend more than 2 weeks apart from each other, not work at the same time if things were financially smooth and to always be supportive of each other – some pointers to keep your marriage strong.

David and Victoria Beckham

The famous Spice Girls singer and soccer superstar met in Manchester United players’ lounge in 1997 and fell for each other. They tied the knot in 1999 and have been together for more than 21 years now. They have 4 children together and are still going strong.

Sarah Micelle Geller and Freddie Prinze Jr.

The couple met on the sets of I Know What You Did Last Summer in 1997 and fell in love. They walked the aisle in 2002 and have been together for more than 16 years. Geller said in an interview with People magazine that paying attention to your partner and spending more time together is the secret to her successful marriage.

Beyoncé and Jay Z

Did you know there is a 12-year age difference between Jay-Z and Beyoncé? They started dating in 2001, according to Insider. They even wrote the song “Crazy in Love” to prove how in love they were. They got married in 2008 and the rest is history. They are one of the strongest and best couples of Hollywood till date.

Adam Brody and Leighton Meester

The crossover couple that television blessed us with – Blair Waldorf from Gossip Girl and Seth Cohen from The O.C. They met each other on the sets of The Oranges in 2011. But they started dating in 2013 and tied the knot in 2014 in an intimate ceremony. They are one of the cutest couples on the list.

