Top 3 zodiac signs most likely to END their long term relationship while in quarantine

With all the free time in your hand, you are bound to rethink your relationship with your partner. These top 3 zodiac signs are most likely to end their long term relationships while in quarantine.
With all the free time in your hand, there’s a big chance you are over-analyzing things and situations in your head. Now, this also consists of your relationship. This could be the deal if you are quarantined alone but, if you are locked away in this pandemic with your partner there’s a bigger chase of your re-thinking everything. Maybe spending all the time together made you feel otherwise. So, find out the top 3 zodiac signs who are most likely to end their relationship while in quarantine. 

ARIES

Aries is energetic and constantly needs space and movement. Being trapped inside does not suit them well which is why they start wandering in their heads. The lack of freedom in their lives leads them to over-analyze everything in their lives which might result in a breakup. Their quest for freedom and change is what makes them do so.

TAURUS

Taurus’s dream is to stay in and relax. However, with everything happening in the world they are extra anxious than usual. All the things Taurus found adorable about their partner is now slowly starting to annoy them. The chances of a breakup seem high but it could also be a temporary one. 

CAPRICORN

If Capricorn sees that a relationship is not working they will find a time and send it as soon as possible. However, considering how busy they always are, they did not pay attention to the things their relationship were going through. Now, with all the time in their hands, they are most like to take a look back and analyze whether he/she is ‘the one’.

