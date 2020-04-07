TOP 3 zodiac signs who do not rush to say ‘I love you’ when in a relationship

Hearing your partner say those three words is what everyone wants. But, these 3 zodiac signs will never rush in doing that.

A relationship starts with a mere tingling sensation in the stomach to a full-blown crush. Things start to escalate the moment one of the two partners confesses their love for the other. While some do not hesitate in declaring their love, others tend to think it through before taking a big step like that. So, here are the three zodiac signs who do not rush into saying those three words.

GEMINI

Geminis are always known to be ruled by their minds than their hearts. Which is why you will never find them making any rash decisions just because they ‘feel like it’. The same goes for their relationship. Saying they love someone is a very big step which is why they never rush into it. They will analyse their partner and whether or not they can handle their personality which is why they top our list when it comes to thinking it through.

CAPRICORN

Capricorns are known to be formal and aloof. However, they want love as much as the other sign. However, just because they want something does not mean they’ll rush into it. They take their time to understand the person and if they feel like they cannot picture their life with them, they will not confess their love for them.

AQUARIUS

Aquarians know all the right ways to have fun which is why when it comes to dating, their flirtatious behaviour does the drill. However, as much as they love to have fun, they will think things through a hundred times before even considering a long-term relationship. This is the soul reason why saying ‘I love you’ does not come in naturally to them and they will never rush into saying it.

