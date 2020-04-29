TOP 3 zodiac signs who hold themselves back from falling in love

Falling in love is not everyone’s cup of tea and THESE zodiac signs always tend to hold themselves back from falling for anyone.

Quite a lot of us are single, this does not mean we cannot find love, its just the fact that we are scared of falling in love. There are always certain things that feel icky to each one of us. It could be practical, emotional or even materialistic, so, when one falls in love, there are a certain amount of boxes, each one of us likes to tick on. However, some zodiac signs always tend to hold back from falling for anyone. Find out who they are.

VIRGO

Well, this does not come by as a surprise. Virgo is as analytical as anyone can ever be which is why they’ll test a minimum of hundred times before they take a leap. They take their sweet time in understanding the person and before making any decision that could potentially change their life. They are a perfectionist by nature and have a plan set out for the rest of their lives. This is the reason why they find it difficult to let anyone in and accommodate in their plan. They have no time for heartbreak or drama. Which is why if their partner shows that they are in it for the long-haul, Virgo might consider the chances of changing their plans.

TAURUS

They are usually on their toes when it comes to making decisions. However, when it is about the matters of the heart, the bull takes it very slowly. For them, love is about security, comfort and a whole lot of pampering because let’s be real, it’s Taurus and nothing works for them if they do not feel pampered. As much as they like to deny it, they like it all - going all out with the rom-com kind of romance. Which is why they do not settle for anything less than that. It is their expectations that lead them far away from finding love.

CAPRICORN

Capricorns are often known to be practical and are driven by their careers. Which is why anything that has to remotely do with emotions or matters of the heart, they like to stay steer clear and away from it. They are hard-working and responsible which is why they will not invest in people who are a work in progress (which clearly everyone is). However, if not perfect, they’d at least want people mature enough to understand where they come from and what they want in life. They will never invest in finding people which is why they are always going with the flow with no agenda when it comes to the matters of the heart.

Which other zodiac signs do you think keeps away from finding love? Let us know in the comments section below.

