TOP 4 zodiac signs who are most likely to date you even if they don’t love you

There are quite a few people out there who are just in a relationship for the heck of it. Quite a lot of them are caught between lust, comfort and status while love takes a backseat. This depends a lot on the kind of people they are and the personality they have. So, considering their Zodiac personalities, we have listed down the top 4 zodiac signs who are most likely to get in a relationship even if they aren’t in love.

SAGITTARIUS

Sagis are adventurous and their midset behind dating someone is only to have a good time. They are wanderers and need company at every new place they visit. They date people just for fun without having a true and deep intention behind it. They are not too focused on where things will go which is why they top our list!

CAPRICORN

Capricorns are extremely ambitious which is why their attitude of work hard and to play later lends them into a relationship without any emotions attached. They could only be dating someone to release work stress or help them reach good social status. They are very practical and thinking about a long-term commitment is something that is never up to their sleeve.

AQUARIUS

Aquarius’ like people who are extremely different which is why you will always see them being around someone who is extremely OTT or has a quirky fashion sense or even both! The more different the person is the more Aquarius’ get intrigued. Apart from this, they are also known to make deeper friendships compared to loving and romantic relationships.

GEMINI

The twin signs are most likely to be confused about the person they are in a relationship with. While their partner must have caught their eye at a social event, there's quite a lot of chance that they are dating them to climb the ladder. They are usually into rich and famous people and have very less to do with emotions.

