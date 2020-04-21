TOP 5 zodiac signs that are most likely to chose money over love

Financial security is all that a few zodiac signs want and here’s who tops the list when it comes to being practical and choosing between love and money. Check it out

Call them a ‘gold digger’ or call them practical, there are a few zodiac signs who chose money over love when it comes to getting into a relationship or even marriage. It’s not about the fact that is love worth it, it’s just that some people want to live a comfortable life and would rather choose money. Now, their decision could be based on the fact that they never had a chance to find love or they love themselves too much to sacrifice the luxuries of life. People would rather grow rich together than struggle all their lives.

Find out who these Zodiac signs are:

1. TAURUS

The bull of the zodiac sign, if had a chance, Taurus’ would choose both love and money. They are extremely romantic but cannot do without the life they’ve made for themselves. So, if after getting into a relationship, they need to leave the luxuries that they’ve worked for all their lives, they’d chose otherwise. They seek for stability - both mental and financial. So, instead of struggling all their lives, they’d rather be in full control when it comes to their finances.

2. GEMINI

Gemini is a social butterfly, for them love is fun, but you cannot buy everything you desire with love, can you? Gemini’s life is much more than just spending it with your partner. They know love is a fragile emotion and there’s no chance that it would last forever. When it comes to money, they’d rather buy everything just to make themselves happy. This trait of theirs also depends upon the fact that it’s not just them who’s only involved. It’s the feelings of their partner that also needs consideration.

3. LEO

You believe in the fact that people come and go which is why you’d rather invest in things that make you happy. You love yourself too much and always fear that you won’t be able to love someone else as much. So when it comes to choosing, you know you do not need any man to buy you anything, so thank you very much. You put yourself first for everything, so if money buys you happiness, you’d rather chose that.

4. SAGITTARIUS

You’re a free bird. You have been in relationships and definitely aren’t a fan of it. Relationships are not your cup of tea, which is why money, in this case, wins! You’d rather buy yourself a plane ticket and wander the world than sit on a couch binge-watching movies. Champagne, spa, hotel room? Well, you do not need anybody to buy you that, do you Sagi?

5. CAPRICORN

You know the value of everything in your life which is why when it comes to choosing between love and money, you make a wise decision that will help you throughout your life. Unless you are 101% sure that the person you are in a relationship is worth spending your life with, you’d rather chose a stable career than constantly worrying about your future.

