True love or Infatuation? Consider these 5 things to know the difference

There is a very fine line between being in love with someone and being infatuated with someone. Know the difference between the two in these ways.

People often get confused between true love and infatuation. This is because in both cases, they can’t stop thinking about them and have that knot in the stomach kind of feeling when you see them. Infatuation is short-lived and usually involves you being in awe of the person and considering them as perfect beings.

Whereas true love is when you have a long-lasting and deeply rooted affection for them. True love is when you have crossed the superficialities associated with a relationship and feel secure and comfortable around each other. There is a thin line between the two and therefore, it is natural for you to be confused. Here are some things to consider to know the difference.

When a person is in love with someone, they initiate what is best for you and both of you achieve personal growth and development. Whereas in infatuation, it often distracts the person from their true purpose and takes them in a fantasy.

Love involves a deep-rooted trust and a sense of understanding between the two individuals. While infatuation involves obsession, insecurity and jealousy.

When someone is in love, they know and fully accept the flaws of the other person. Whereas, when one is infatuated with someone, they tend to idealise them and have unreal expectations from them.

The major difference between being in love and being infatuated with someone is that in the case of the former, you love the person for who they are. While in the latter, you are simply in love with the idea of being in love.

In love, there is an innate and unshakable trust and security between the two people. In infatuation, there are many feelings involved like jealousy, guilt, insecurity, etc.

