The true reasons why your parents may be objecting to your love match

While arranged marriages are still the norm in many Indian homes, some millennials do find it a problematic arrangement. This is particularly when you have someone in mind who you wish to spend the rest of your life with. Whether you have a long-term boyfriend or a girl you wish to propose to, you probably have a nagging feeling at the back of your mind that may be telling you that your parents would never agree to such a match. Well, this write-up aims to offer you a bit more clarity on why they may have an objection.

They do not trust your choice

Whether they have met your crazy ex-girlfriend in the past or witnessed you having a string of failed relationships, there may be any number of reasons why your parents do not trust your choice in the matter. Perhaps they doubt whether the woman you marry will get along with them and care for them when they are old. Nevertheless, it is up to you to ensure that you convince them of your decision.

They fear the unknown

In an arranged marriage, your potential match probably comes highly recommended by a close relative or friend. Not having this endorsement may scare your parents as they are cautious of entrusting the care of their son or daughter in the hands of someone they know nothing about.

They are afraid of being ridiculed by relatives

Some families have long standing traditions where every marriage has been an arranged match. If your parents happen to have many siblings and nosy relatives or neighbors; then they may worry about being ridiculed in society for stepping away from convention and letting you marry by choice. They might fear finding themselves subjected to unsavory taunts, judgmental comments and even ostracised from certain circles for letting you marry for love.

Should you have someone in mind that may be the perfect spouse for you, then fret not and try and appeal to your parent’s better judgement so they can forge a new relationship between your families.

