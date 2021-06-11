Try these 4 ways to be comfortable and CONFIDENT around your crush

Although we try our best, most of the times we do end up making a complete fool of ourselves in front of the person we like! So follow these ways below to appear cool, calm and confident in front of your crush.

Getting nervous and jittery in front of your crush is a feeling that we all are well aware of! The moment you see them, you get butterflies in your stomach. Your heart rate increases and you behave like a complete idiot, even though you certainly don’t want to, in sheer nervousness!

When you have a crush on someone, you tend to put them on a pedestal and you try harder than ever to impress and woo them. But since you are so desperate to impress them, you end up making a fool of yourself in front of them! So we are here to help you out! We have for you some clever ways to get rid of those butterflies when you see your crush and impress them like a pro!

Compliment them

So you think that they look incredibly nice today. Don’t shy away from paying compliments to them when you mean it as it shows your confident and casual approach. Tell them that they look nice today, instead of trying to hide behind a door!

Dress well

Do you want to feel confident? Try dressing up for the part. When you wear your favourite clothes, you not only look nice but also feel nice and confident. So wear your best attire and flaunt your style!

Don’t overcomplicate things and situations

Don’t overthink and try to make desperate attempts to impress them. Don’t overcomplicate things by thinking that they may not like you back or the fact that you are trying incredibly hard to not make a complete fool of yourself in front of them. Just be relaxed, calm and take it easy.

Be yourself

Don’t pretend to be someone that you are not, just to impress your crush. The best way to appear confident and to woo them is to be yourself. Make them fall for you by being the best version of yourself.

