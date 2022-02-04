Types of bouquets to gift your partner this Valentine's Day

February is the season of love when you confess your feelings, admiration and affection to your family, friends or near and dear ones. It is also a time when you can make your partner feel loved more than ever before. This Valentine’s day you can create worthwhile memories by surprising your partner with these types of bouquets. Be it a real flower bouquet, chocolate bouquet or artificial bouquet, we have handpicked every type of bouquet for you to make your Valentines utmost special.

1. JEWEL FUEL Artificial Roses Bouquet with Teddy and Box

This bouquet consists of 10 golden roses and a teddy bear. The bouquets come in a box that makes it easier to treasure for years to come. The artwork of this bouquet combines love and eternity. The golden roses are coated with 99.9 percent gold foil for symbolising the real love and bond that you share with your partner.

Price: Rs. 5999

Deal: Rs. 1999

2. Red Roses Bouquet

This bouquet contains real and fresh red roses. You can send over a personalised message with this bouquet as a token of love. All you have to do is write a date of delivery with your message and it will get delivered on your requested date.

Price: Rs. 1260

Deal: Rs. 599

3. Heart Shape Bouquet Of KitKat chocolates

This chocolate and flower bouquet comes with 12 kit kat chocolates, a soft toy, message card and red roses. This bouquet is professionally packaged so that you can pleasantly surprise and impress your family and loved ones.

Price: Rs. 1499

Deal: Rs. 629

4. Artificial Red Rose Flower Bouquet with Box

This artificial red rose bouquet is a perfect bouquet if you are looking for the best Valentine’s day gift for your wife or girlfriend. The artificial red roses are made up from materials that are safe, non-irritant and non-toxic.

Price: Rs. 2199

Deal: Rs. 999

5. Ferns 'N' Petals Valentine Combo

This combo contains an artificial red rose bouquet, 2 Dairy Milk chocolates, white teddy, a love letter and couple rings. This combo is an all in one combo to make your partner feel special and loved.

Price: Rs. 949

Deal: Rs. 549

6. TIED RIBBONS Valentines Day Gift for Wife, Girlfriend and Girls

This Valentine's themed gift contains a bouquet of scented rose flowers, chocolates, mug, teddy, small greeting card, pendant and a cushion. This gift is lovingly hand wrapped and is the most ideal Valentine’s Day gift for your wife, girlfriend, sister or other close female buddies.

Price: Rs. 4099

Deal: Rs. 2499

7. Floralbay Valentine's Day Special Fresh Flowers Bouquet of 100

This bouquet is worth celebrating every special moment spent together. The bouquet is beautifully arranged with a bunch of 100 red roses to make your Valentine's day a memorable one. With 4.5 ratings, you cannot dislike this bouquet especially when Valentine’s day is around the corner.

Price: Rs. 8999

Deal: Rs. 3200

8. FloraZone Cute Buddy 20 Red Roses Basket with Soft Toy

With 5 star ratings on Amazon, this Red Roses Basket with Soft Toy is an extremely impressive combo. The hand tied roses and the beautifully crafted basket amps up the overall look of the Valentine’s special gift.

Price: Rs. 2000

Deal: Rs. 1299

Get ready for a plethora of hugs and kisses this Valentine’s Day. Now you don't have to hunt for the perfect Valentine bouquet for husband, girlfriend, wife or any family member. Let them feel special, cared and loved in the most simplest way of yours.

