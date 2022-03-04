Unspoken rules of dating you should know to have smoother relationships

You’d think that in the land of love, what comes from the heart is all that counts. However, the precarious terrain of new-age relationships have a lot of unwritten rules that people follow to ensure they and their partner have a good time. While some entail healthy boundaries, others are all about chivalry; so, here are some rules of dating that you can use navigate your torrid summer romance or even your first love.

Don’t expect to be exclusive on your first date

Your first date is just like your first meeting in a courtship, so your man or woman may be well within their rights to see other people at the same time as you. Perhaps she’s texting other men or perhaps he still has dating apps on his phone and is swiping right; you cannot assume you’re the only one in his life. However, a few ways down the line, you can have a conversation to discuss whether you’d like to exclusively date each other.

Give them space and don’t expect instant responses to texts

Every good relationship has a healthy dose of space that is willingly extended to each partner. So, don’t expect instant responses to text messages you’ve sent him and refrain from checking his social media activity to discern when he was last online. You must extend them the courtesy of responding in their own time, be it in a day or even a few hours.

Don’t force them to consume liquor for a good time

Peer pressure can make you do a lot of things you never intended to do. So, if your woman says she wouldn’t like to drink, be sure that you nor your group of friends (if you’re having a group date) coaxes her to consume liquor. To each their own and you must respect your partner’s wishes.

Woo them with your messages

Since they may be talking to a lot of other people, you must stand out with your texts to charm your date. Whether you paint a pretty picture with your words, use rhymes to achieve this or simply shower appreciation and flattery on your lover, what comes from the heart is sure to make a mark on your crush.

Now the next time you head out on a date, be sure to follow these rules for a smooth dating experience.

