Valentine’s Day: 4 Zodiac signs who think the day of love is OVERRATED; Are you on the list? Find Out

Romance is not something that comes naturally to everyone. While some like to show it all off publicly, others like to keep it between them and their partners. They love love which is why showing it off in public just does not seem authentic. There are some zodiac signs who feel very protective about their love for their partners which is why they couldn't care less for a holiday that just glorifies it. So, here are a few zodiac signs who think that Valentine’s day is overrated.

AQUARIUS

The day of love is everything against what Aquarius stands for when it comes to love and romance. They believe in genuine interactions between two people which is why giving away teddy bears and candy is not up to their alley. Even if their partner wants to celebrate Valentine’s day, they will go way further than a bouquet and gift something very intellectual and thoughtful.

CAPRICORN

Capricorns are all about thoughtful gestures, which is why celebrating something as cheesy as Valentine’s week is not something that comes naturally to them. They are great planners which is why, if their partner wants to celebrate Valentine’s day or any other day for that matter, they will go all out to make it special. They like to keep it low-key and authentic which is why they will never give in to all the trends that couples follow.

ARIES

Aries’ are very sure of the fact that they are number one in the eyes of their partner and do not need an extra big gesture just to prove that. We know what you like, but it is ideal to communicate the same with your partner so they are not planning a parade for you. Also, if you are someone who is in love with an Aries, make sure to keep it lowkey and not let extra public displays affect them.

SAGITTARIUS

Sagittarius are the definition of ‘the things you see is the thing you get’. They are not about those high-end expensive dinners or pricey gestures. If you know the enough be prepared to not get surprised on Valentine’s day because they will literally do that on a random Thursday.

