Valentine’s Day gifts for hubby under Rs 1500 to surprise him with

Your hunt for the best Valentine’s Day gifts for your husband ends here! We bring to you some thoughtful gifting ideas to surprise your husband with this Valentine’s Day. We are sure your husband will be quite impressed with your gifting skills. Let love be at its peak this Valentine’s!

1. Bombay Shaving Company Valentine’s Day Magic

This Bombay Shaving Company Valentine’s Day Magic is a widely recommended shave and dazzle kit for men. It contains a post-shave balm, razor, charcoal shaving foam and a Veleno perfume that your husband is going to love forever. This Valentine’s lend a hand of support to your husband’s skincare regime.

Price: Rs. 1584

Deal: Rs. 799

2. Tied Ribbons Valentine Day Gift

Tied Ribbons Valentine Day Gift contains a special 24K gold plated rose and two teddy bears. This Valentine's Day gift will make him stand in awe. The golden rose will represent your bond and it will be a symbol of your love and affection for years to come.

Price: Rs. 999

Deal: Rs. 399

3. GiftsWale Customized Couple Collage

This couple's collage will make you reminisce about the special moments that you shared till date. This collage comes with 11 photos and carved names in the middle. It is a wall mount wooden collage that has a semi-gloss effect.

Price: Rs. 1499

Deal: Rs. 689

4. Customized Bluetooth Speaker

This customised bluetooth speaker is a colour-changing rechargeable lamp. It has 7 modes of lights and can be used as a side table night lamp. You and your husband can enjoy changing light modes while playing music in the background. Believe us or not, your husband is going to love this valentine’s day gift that will make him recollect all the beautiful memories of togetherness.

Price: Rs. 1149

Deal: Rs. 599

5. ZOCI VOCI Happy Marriage - Creative Couple Photo Lamp

This creative couple photo lamp is a worthwhile Valentine’s Day gift that reminds your partner of your wedding day and other moments spent with each other. This Valentine’s Day celebrate your cute companionship with two handcrafted husband and wife eggs.

Price: Rs. 2000

Deal: Rs. 1199

6. TIED RIBBONS Couple Showpiece

This couple showpiece is a multicolored LED musician light with a couple sitting on a crescent moon. This showpiece will help you to let your husband know that you adore him immensely. This romantic gesture of yours will woo your husband and make him melt like butter.

Price: Rs. 1099

Deal: Rs. 599

7. Incredible Gifts India Unique Wooden Personalized Happy Valentine's Gift Plaque

This plaque has great photo print quality and prompt delivery. You can customise the plaque according to your desires. You can add aborder, a personal message and your choice of writing font on this unique wooden plaque.

Price: Rs. 2850

Deal: Rs. 1289

8. Wooden Couple Alphabet LED Lamp

This Wooden Couple Alphabet LED Lamp is completely customisable. This lamp is crafted distinctively to make memories of you and your husband. The lovely moments of togetherness will be imprinted on the lamp with enhanced effects. What will be a better Valentine’s gift for your hubby than this?

Price: Rs. 1999

Deal: Rs. 1199

Your loving and romantic gestures are soon going to dumbstruct your husband this Valentine’s Day. These thoughtful gifts will take him down the memory lane and will highlight how special he is for you. Be it a small token of love but the feelings and emotions attached to your gifts will be immeasurable.

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

