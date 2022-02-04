Valentine’s Week 2022: Gifts for your girlfriend to celebrate each day of this romantic week

Valentine’s Week can be one of the happiest weeks of the year for couples. It's also the time to celebrate your love in every beautiful way possible. Each day of the week has a special meaning and signifies true love is not born just in a day, it requires roses, promises and a hell lot of effort to seal it with a kiss and make her yours forever and always. Though most people might find it silly, the one in love can feel and understand the delicacy and beauty of each of these days. So surprise your girlfriend every single day of the week with these gifts and have the most memorable Valentine’s Week of your life!

Feb 7th - Rose Day

The week kickstarts with gifting your loved one with a rose. The colour of the rose defined the emotion behind it like a red rose for love, a yellow rose for friendship and so on. Better not to gift your girl a mixed colour bouquet of roses and confess your girl. Get her the most amazing set of red roses to express your heart to her.

Price: Rs 999

Feb 8th - Propose Day

The next it's the prose pose day where you confess and validate each other's feelings.No matter if you have been in a relationship with her for a decade, saying those three words every now and then never hurts. This cute ‘Will You Be My Valentine?’ gift box is an interesting and cute way to get your girl all excited and blushing.

Price: Rs 299

Feb 9th - Chocolate Day

Chocolate day is celebrated to forget all the bitterness in your relationship. It’s a metaphorical way of saying let’s forget all the bad days and start a new journey of sweetness together. Don’t forget to mention that to her while you gift her a box of her favourite chocolates.

Price: Rs 552

Feb 10th - Teddy Day

Teddies are mood boosters. They are cuddly, cute and often remind her of you! On Teddy Day, it's an unspoken rule for every caring and loving boyfriend to gift his girl a cute teddy like the one below!

Price: Rs 599

Feb 11th - Promise Day

No matter what situation you are in, a promise is a promise and can never be broken. On this significant day of Valentine’s Week, people make commitments or promises to their loved ones for a long-lasting relationship. Promise rings are a thing and these make your bond stronger!

Price: Rs 1980

Feb 12th - Hug Day

Knowing that men are generally weak in expressing themselves with words, some genius from the past world came up with the hug day. If words can't explain how much you love her, say it with the comfort of a hug. If you can’t be physically present with her on that, you are already scoring low but this cute ‘Hug Me’ pillow can make up for it.

Price: Rs 299

Feb 13th - Kiss Day

Continuing what’s left on the other day, Kiss Day is celebrated to express feelings of affection towards your loved ones with a genuine, heartfelt kiss. Here is an interesting gift item that comes with a cute teddy and lipstick set to gift your girlfriend on this special day.

Price: Rs 869

Feb 14th - Valentine’s Day

Finally, the day of love is celebrated on the 14th of February. You can repeat all the above seven and surprise her on this day! Yes by repeat we mean, more roses, more chocolates, more hugs and kisses. It's also the perfect day to take on a date and celebrate the day in your own way.

Price: Rs 1200

