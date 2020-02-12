Valentine's Day 2020: 7 fun ways to celebrate V day if you are single

Single people feel left out on Valentine's day when there's love all around you but it's time to stop feeling terrible and indulge in some self-love on this Valentine's day.

Being single on Valentine's day can seem like a curse, especially when you get to see all the mushy couples all around you and feel the love in the air. It can make you feel that little pang of pain in your heart. Valentine's day can be the worst day for every single person because this is when every couple is having their fun time and celebrating love while you sit back and watch them and remember that you're single. Most single people often feel left out on this day and they simply want to crawl into a hole and cry their hearts out but this Valentine's day does not have to be like that. The best part about being single is that you don't have to depend on someone else to celebrate this day of love and there's a very little chance that things will go wrong. You don't need to invest in all those cute heart-shaped things or spend money on gifts. You won't have to feel disappointed if your partner is unable to live up to your Bollywood style romantic fantasy because you can do all that for your own self. So, instead of feeling sorry for yourself, we suggest you celebrate this day of love with your own self.

Here are some tips to celebrate Valentine's day for every single person this day.

1. While couples go out on that boring candlelight dinner, you can treat yourself to an amazing day in the spa. Pamper yourself by booking yourself a relaxing massage or treatment in the spa and then you can hit the mall for some shopping too!

2. Have a singles party with all your single friends. There's no need to feel left out because there are others like you so, call them over or hit the bar or pub nearby and have a fun party without feeling lonely and single. You can also plan a sleepover or a pyjama party at home with a movie marathon.

3. The best way to celebrate this day of love is by loving yourself and enjoying your own company and the best way to do that is to go on a solo trip. Head out for the weekend alone and spend some time with yourself and nature instead of feeling sorry for yourself because being single isn't all that bad.

4. Go for a stand-up comedy show or a play. You may feel a bit weird if you see too many couples around you but there's nothing wrong with having a few good laughs alone at a fun show.

5. Stop feeling sorry for yourself and take yourself out on a date. You don't have to wait for your someone special to make you feel special because you can do that for yourself. Treat yourself in that expensive restaurant that you've been eyeing this whole time.

6. Have a gaming night with your friends and if you don't have any single friends, just head to the gaming zone alone. Play some fun games and get competitive instead of feeling alone and sorry.

7. Cooking can be a great stressbuster, so drag yourself out of the bed and cook yourself a good meal. You can always play some fun music in the background and dance along with it while you whip up a delicious meal for yourself and if you're not a good cook, just order in and stream a fun movie while you eat!

Read More