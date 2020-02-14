Valentine's Day 2020: 8 most romantic Bollywood love stories of all time

When we think about love, we think Bollywood. There's nothing better than a classy romantic yet dramatic Bollywood love story to fill our hearts with love this Valentine's Day.

Bollywood, love, romance and passion go hand in hand. When it comes to love, Bollywood has always inspired us. It's where we get most of our romantic fantasies from. We've all learnt to define love from all those classic Bollywood films. We've seen numerous "boy meets girl" love stories but we've also seen some of the best and most unique love stories. All our dreamy fantasies about love are all because of these amazing Bollywood films. From the most passionate kiss to the most magical feeling, it's all that we want. Every Bollywood love story has loads of romance and love as well as some drama and action. We all want an exciting love story to tell our kids. This Valentine's day we all want to remember those beautiful love stories that charm us and remind us what our filmy romance looks like. And clearly, we're never getting over the classic filmy romance fantasies no matter how exaggerated and unrealistic they are. Here are some of the most romantic Bollywood love stories of all time.

1. Veer-Zaara

The Badshah of Bollywood and the king of romance, Shah Rukh Khan and the pretty Preity Zinta did absolute justice to their characters in this film. Veer is an Indian guy who falls for a Pakistani girl Zaara and soon after he ends up in the jail in Pakistan after being falsely accused of being an Indian spy and is separated from Zaara for 22 years. But that does not change their feeling for each other until they reunite after 22 years of being separated.

2. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

This classic love story of a rich boy, Raj who meets Simran a simple girl who fall for each other on a trip to Europe. But the problem begins when Simran's father does not agree to let her get married to Raj and pushes her to marry a man of his choice but Raj chases after Simran and does everything in his power to convince her father to let them be together.

3. Masaan

This story is about love and loss where love does not understand social norms about pre-marital sex and castes. It is about two couples who face immense loss and pain in life due to love the social stigma about love.

4. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

A boy who wants to travel the world and break free from the social norms of settling down and a girl who wants a simple life and love. What happens when the two fall in love? The beautiful journey of Naina and Bunny will fill your heart with loads of love.

5. Shudh Desi Romance

This film explores the concept of live-in relationships and marriage. What happens when two people who love each other and want to be together but are uncomfortable with the idea of being tied down in a marriage? This new age concept of live-in relationships may be frowned upon but it has it's benefits.

6. Goliyon ki Raasleela Ram-Leela

This story is about a boy and a girl from two rival families who fall in love with each other and elope but they are eventually caught by their families and separated even though the love between them does not change. This Sanjay Leela Bhansali's modern-day love story is full of passion and love and melodrama.

7. Rockstar

This story is about an artist, a singer's heartbreak when the woman he loves gets married to someone else. While he goes on to become a rockstar, she loses her true self and charm but what happens when they meet again but this time around she doesn't have much time to live?

8. Jab We Met

Geet is a talkative and bubbly girl who meets a heartbroken Aditya on a train. Aditya soon falls in love with her on this journey only to find out that she is in love with someone else. But there's a lot more chaos that comes their way when she runs away to be with the man she loves but their family believes that she ran away with Aditya.

Credits :pinkvilla

Read More