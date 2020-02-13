Valentine's Day 2020: Here are some last minute romantic date ideas to celebrate V day

Valentine's Day date nights are always extra special because love is in the air but if you haven't planned anything special yet now would be a good time to start planning it before you end up having a dull V-day!

Valentine's Day is here and we all need to be prepared for the special date. We can all feel the love in the air and sense the romance coming our way but not every couple has the luxury to spend their entire day together and plan a special date because we've all got a job to get to but considering that this day is coming around on a Friday we can always plan something special without having to worry about getting up early and heading to work.

Most couples celebrate this day of love by getting each other cute gifts like roses and chocolates and going out for a romantic date but there's more to love and romance than going out to an expensive restaurant for a date. There are many other things that you can do to celebrate love with your lover this Valentine's Day. But if you still haven't planned a date for you and your partner, there's still some scope to get creative with your Valentine's date.

Here are some unique yet romantic last-minute Valentine's Day date ideas for every couple.

1. Recreate your first date. This can help you and your partner to relive the moment you first met and went out with each. It takes you back to the moment where it all began and reminds you how far you have come.

2. Spend the weekend away from the chaos and traffic and in each others arms. Pack your backs and head out of the city to some weekend getaway spot close by for a quiet Valentine's weekend with your beau.

3. Head to a vineyard for a fun time tasting wine and explore the beautiful vineyard where it's produced. Vineyards can be a very romantic place to spend your Valentine's Day.

4. Go to an open-air theatre or a drive-in theatre to watch a romantic movie while you feel the breeze on your face and curl up with your partner on the couch.

5. Have a games night at home and get competitive with your partner. Open that box full of old games like monopoly and business, ludo, snakes and ladders and all those other fun games and order in.

6. Go for a picnic or head to your terrace for a romantic drink and a fun conversation under the stars. There's nothing more romantic than spending the night sipping on a few drinks with fresh air and an open sky.

