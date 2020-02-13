Happy Valentine's day 2020: Quotes, Wishes, Images and WhatsApp messages to share with your significant other

Happy Valentine day 2020 Wishes: Valentines Day is almost here and with the adorable gifts that you are giving to your loved ones, here are some wishes and quotes that you can send them too.

Happy Valentine day 2020 Wishes: After celebrating love for an entire week, it's time to celebrate THE most awaited day, and that's the valentines day. The countdown to Valentine's Day has already begun, and I am sure you must have made some plans for the day too. Right from planning a movie date to having a romantic candlelight dinner, all of us have thought of something special this time. But one of the most special ways to express your love is by sharing a lovely, warm wish through words. And if you are planning to write something down with the cute gifts that you've bought for your partner, then here are some love wishes and quotes that you can use for the same.

Read below to find out some of the valentine's day 2020 wishes, messages, quotes, images and greetings that you can share with your love this Valentine.

1. This Valentine’s Day, I wish you love, understanding and contentment as you move ahead in your life with those you hold dear. Happy Valentine’s Day!

2. "Love is a canvas furnished by Nature and embroidered by imagination. Love is a game that two can play and both win." - By Eva Gabor

3. The moments I spent with you are special and will always be close to my heart. You have become my heartbeat and my life. Thanks for being such a sweet and wonderful partner! Happy Valentine’s Day!

4. No words can explain my feelings towards you. I love you now, and I will love you forever. Happy Valentine's Day, honey!

5. Amid our busy and hectic work schedule, let's remind ourselves how much we love each other. Happy Valentine’s Day my love!

7. You make me laugh. You give me butterflies. And I'm falling for you every single day. Happy Valentine's Day!

8. What would I do without you by my side? Happy Valentine's Day to the love of my life.

9. "Loving is not just looking at each other, it’s looking in the same direction." —Antoine de Saint-Exupéry

