Valentines Day 2022: 8 Scented candle to set a romantic mood for a date night at home

Valentine’s Day is a day especially dedicated to those in love. It is a day about spending quality time with your significant other. If you and your partner love staying in and dread going out, then a romantic date night at home with your favourite food and movie will be just perfect! A scented candle is also just the perfect way to set the mood and create a romantic atmosphere.

MINISO Scented Candle

This vanilla scented candle is crafted with the finest essential oils inspired by natural flowers and plants. The delicate and elegant aroma will fill your room, and uplift anyone's mood. It has a premium candle wick and wax, it gently flickers without producing harmful black smoke. It releases the fragrance and diffuses it much faster and keeps it longer. The candle also comes with a set of 6 pink flower tealight candles.

Price: Rs.280

WiseLife Organics Starry Night Scented Candle

Made from Premium soy wax, which produces 90 percent less soot than paraffin, this candle results in emitting less smoke in the air. The glass Jar is reusable and recyclable. The cap makes the candle easy to use multiple times without losing the original fragrance. Infuse your home with a sweet sparkling champagne fragrance mixed with a touch of fruity aroma.

Price: Rs.299

The Philotree Himalayan Mist Scented Candle

This soy candle burns cleaner and produces as much as 90 percent less soot than paraffin, reducing the amount of indoor air pollution produced over the course of your meal. Made with pure essential oils, this candle has a gentle aroma which blends easily without overpowering.

Price: Rs.575

TRA STYLE Rose Pillar Scented Candle

This candle is perfect to set the Valentine’s mood. This elegant rose candle smells like the natural rose fragrance and It can reduce stress and lower the heart rate which will soothe and calm your senses. This alluring scent will also give your brain and your mood a boost, relieving tiredness.

Price: Rs.159

Kaameri Bazaar Lavender Candle

Lavender can immediately give you a refreshing feeling. Relieving all your stress and negativity, this aroma is the best fit for a date night at home. Infuse your date night with a fruity aroma to lift your spirits with this hand poured candle. The premium candle wick and wax, gently flickers without producing harmful black smoke.

Price: Rs.169

Bella Vita Organic Aroma Candles

This set of 4 hand-poured candles provide pleasing fragrances that can help enrich the ambiance of your home by bringing the beauty of the outdoors inside. It comes in 4 alluring fragrances including Indian cinnamon, French lavender, Turkish vanilla and California rose.

Price: Rs.365

Sqinelli Scented Candle

This vanilla scented candle will soothe your room and calm your mind after a long, stressful day. It is skillfully enhanced with all natural essential oils and has a therapeutic value to get that perfect peace of mind. The transparent jar allows the light of the flame to shine through when burning. The adorable ‘love you’ sticker on the jar will remind your partner of your eternal love for them that shines just as bright as the candle.

Price: Rs.199

Wrapped Up Mini Scented Candles

This set of soy candles features 2 fragrances - Roasted Coffee and Vanilla Musk. Roasted Coffee captures the aroma of fresh roasted coffee beans with a touch of cream and chocolate. This fragrance entices the senses with notes of bitter coffee, sweet vanilla and nutty almond with milky undertones. Vanilla Musk is smooth, well-rounded vanilla with musky, floral and powdery nuances. Floral notes include violet, lily and rose. Its powdery note is composed of sweet vanilla and white musk with a gentle woody touch.

Price: Rs.328

