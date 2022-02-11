Valentine's Day 2022: Types of bag UNDER Rs 2000 to gift your girl
Handbags, purses, clutches, sling bags or backpacks are never enough for a girl.Her nag closet might be full but still incomplete without these latest collections. This Valentine’s Day gift your girl a trendy handbag. To make it easier for you, we have listed down top 8 types of bags you could think of gifting. Scroll down and check it out!
1. Fastrack Girl's Matador Sling Bag
This sling bag is similar to a wallet. It has the capacity to store minimal but necessary belongings. The sleek and classy appearance of this sling bag suits every traditional and western attire. It has adjustable shoulder straps that make it an everyday pick.
2. Giordano Women's Satchel Handbag
This handbag is every girl’s favourite. It has plenty of room for girls to dump all your everyday essentials. Right from makeup products to wallets, it can store everything in the most organised manner. It has a sturdy material and high fashion appearance that makes it a must have piece.
3. Accessorize London Women's Clutch
This envelope clutch is silver in colour that adds a tinge of glitter to your girl’s OOTD. Be it casual or traditional, this clutch is perfect for all occasions. It is extremely classy and comes with a chain to carry it like a cling or hand held clutch. This Valentine’s Day you will provide your girl the best solution to store in her belongings with utmost ease.
4. Pierre Cardin Paris Women's Zip Around Wallet
This Pierre Cardin Paris Women's Zip Around Wallet is made up of PU material. It has a luxurious finish and enhanced detailed stitching. It is a convenient wallet to keep money and cards safe and secure. This wallet lives upto the expectation of every women due to its soft feel and slim structure.
5. Koel by Lavie Serbia Women's Tote Bag
This bag is a synthetic orange colored tote bag that offers enough room for every woman to dump her everyday stuff in an organised and easy to locate manner. It has thin dual straps with metal embellishments in the front. The spacious compartment makes it a perfect utility bag.
6. Eden & Ivy Women's Shopping Bag
This shopping bag has a luxe look that comes with magnetic snap. It has two handles and only one large compartment to fill in the stuff with utmost ease. It is a roomy bag that makes it a pick for casual as well as business meetings.
7. Crutches Stylish Casual Backpack
Backpack is the most reliable choice for every girl to carry her stuff throughout the day. This casual backpack comes with a wallet making it a convenient backpack to flaunt around in merriment. If your girl loves to stay hands free then this Valentine's Day, surprise her with the most ideal gift.
This clutch is what your girl needs while attending traditional festivities. It is a bling box that comes with a chain to hand it across the body. The shimmery texture of the bag makes it a must have ethnic bag to flaunt around in style. The neutral colour coordinates with any coloured outfit and adds a dash of glamour to the overall dressing style.
Help your girl to slay in style with THESE types of bags! This Valentine’s Day, surprise her with a handbag, purse or clutch because despite owning EVERYTHING, it is always LESS for her. This Valentine’s Day she is going to be a lot happier as usual.
Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.
