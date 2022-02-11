Valentine's Day 2022: Types of bag UNDER Rs 2000 to gift your girl

Handbags, purses, clutches, sling bags or backpacks are never enough for a girl.Her nag closet might be full but still incomplete without these latest collections. This Valentine’s Day gift your girl a trendy handbag. To make it easier for you, we have listed down top 8 types of bags you could think of gifting. Scroll down and check it out!

1. Fastrack Girl's Matador Sling Bag

This sling bag is similar to a wallet. It has the capacity to store minimal but necessary belongings. The sleek and classy appearance of this sling bag suits every traditional and western attire. It has adjustable shoulder straps that make it an everyday pick.

Price: Rs.1695

Deal: Rs. 1049

Buy Now

2. Giordano Women's Satchel Handbag

This handbag is every girl’s favourite. It has plenty of room for girls to dump all your everyday essentials. Right from makeup products to wallets, it can store everything in the most organised manner. It has a sturdy material and high fashion appearance that makes it a must have piece.

Price: Rs. 3390

Deal: Rs. 1207

Buy Now

3. Accessorize London Women's Clutch

This envelope clutch is silver in colour that adds a tinge of glitter to your girl’s OOTD. Be it casual or traditional, this clutch is perfect for all occasions. It is extremely classy and comes with a chain to carry it like a cling or hand held clutch. This Valentine’s Day you will provide your girl the best solution to store in her belongings with utmost ease.

Price: Rs. 2295

Deal: Rs. 968

Buy Now

4. Pierre Cardin Paris Women's Zip Around Wallet

This Pierre Cardin Paris Women's Zip Around Wallet is made up of PU material. It has a luxurious finish and enhanced detailed stitching. It is a convenient wallet to keep money and cards safe and secure. This wallet lives upto the expectation of every women due to its soft feel and slim structure.

Price: Rs. 2290

Deal: Rs. 890

Buy Now

5. Koel by Lavie Serbia Women's Tote Bag

This bag is a synthetic orange colored tote bag that offers enough room for every woman to dump her everyday stuff in an organised and easy to locate manner. It has thin dual straps with metal embellishments in the front. The spacious compartment makes it a perfect utility bag.

Price: Rs. 3190

Deal: Rs. 939

Buy Now

6. Eden & Ivy Women's Shopping Bag

This shopping bag has a luxe look that comes with magnetic snap. It has two handles and only one large compartment to fill in the stuff with utmost ease. It is a roomy bag that makes it a pick for casual as well as business meetings.

Price: Rs. 1999

Deal: Rs. 539

Buy Now

7. Crutches Stylish Casual Backpack

Backpack is the most reliable choice for every girl to carry her stuff throughout the day. This casual backpack comes with a wallet making it a convenient backpack to flaunt around in merriment. If your girl loves to stay hands free then this Valentine's Day, surprise her with the most ideal gift.

Price: Rs. 1599

Deal: Rs. 649

Buy Now

8. Lino Perros Women's Clutch

This clutch is what your girl needs while attending traditional festivities. It is a bling box that comes with a chain to hand it across the body. The shimmery texture of the bag makes it a must have ethnic bag to flaunt around in style. The neutral colour coordinates with any coloured outfit and adds a dash of glamour to the overall dressing style.

Price: Rs. 2495

Deal: Rs. 1173

Buy Now

Help your girl to slay in style with THESE types of bags! This Valentine’s Day, surprise her with a handbag, purse or clutch because despite owning EVERYTHING, it is always LESS for her. This Valentine’s Day she is going to be a lot happier as usual.

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

Also Read: Eye care essentials under Rs 1999 to gift yourself