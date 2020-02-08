Valentine's Day: 9 Easy and affordable last minute gift ideas to surprise your partner

Confused about what to gift on this Valentine's Day? Check out our last-minute gift ideas and surprise your partner

Valentine's Day is knocking at the door and if you still didn't plan anything for your loved one, then do not fret as today we have compiled some last minutes ideas for Valentine gifts to surprise your beloved. For the unversed, Valentine's week has already started with Rose Day on February 7 and will end on February 14 with the grand celebration of Valentine's Day. So, check out the last minute's gift ideas for Valentine's Day to make your partner feel special.



A chocolate bouquet

We all know that chocolate never fails. So, instead of a flower bouquet, you can surprise your loved one with a chocolate bouquet. You can order it keeping the choices of your special person in mind.



Bake a cake or cupcake

Nothing is more valuable than a thing made by yourself. If you have no idea what to gift then bake a cake for your partner of his or her favourite flavour and surprise the person. One can also do some research about the icing to make it a delicious one. You can also make some brownies or cookies instead of cake.



Send some flowers

Another last-minute option is flowers. You can order some flowers or bouquet and get it delivered at your beloved's doorstep at midnight. This would be a surprising and emotional moment for him or her.



Frame your picture or couple picture

You can print a photo of you two and frame it up in a gorgeous frame. This would make her/him remind you in your absence.



Locking your sweet memories

Memories are the most precious gift that one can gift to his or her partner. Print all your photos of you two and stick them on an album. You can write some special lines and quotes around the pictures to make it a scrapbook.



Confess your love on the web

Let the entire world know about your bonding. Buy a domain and prepare a website or web page. Then upload some photos and share the link with your friends on social media.



Candlelight dinner

Arrange a romantic candlelight dinner for him or her. This would be the calmest and serene ambience and we are sure your partner will love it.



Make a video with your memories

Gather all the memories you two have shared together and create a movie out of them. Download a movie maker app on your phone and create a video with photos and videos. You can add romantic music in the background.



A dozen roses

Take a bouquet with a dozen roses in it. Stick a note on each rose writing a different date idea for the future. The ideas have to be the unique one to surprise your partner.

