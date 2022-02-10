Valentine's Day Gifts for your wife who spends maximum time in the kitchen

Does your wife spend the majority of the time in the kitchen when you are at home? Help her to whip up some lip smacking delicacies in the easiest way possible. This Valentine’s Day, surprise her with top notch kitchen appliances that will make her life simpler in the kitchen. These kitchen appliances are not convenient, easel accessible but also saves time and energy. Chin up because soon your wife will spend more time with you rather than in the kitchen.

1. Wonderchef Nutri-Blend

This Wonderchef Nutri-Blend will make your wife’s kitchen time happier. This blender comes with 4 winged blades and two transparent unbreakable jars. The sharp grinding blades of the sleek blender will finish her blending and grinding sessions easier with optimum performance. What a thoughtful gift of showering love upon your wife and her kitchen!

Price: Rs. 5000

Deal: Rs. 2691

2. Prestige PIC 20 1600 Watt Induction Cooktop

This induction cooktop will help your wife in preparing scrumptious authentic food at a touch of a button. It is durable, portable, easy to clean and use. This Prestige PIC 20 1600 Watt Induction Cooktop comes with automatic power and temperature adjustment technology for stress-free cooking.

Price: Rs. 2895

Deal: Rs. 1851

3. KENT 150W 16050 Hand Blender

KENT 150W 16050 Hand Blender comes with a 5 speed control system and a copper motor for simplifying the blending processes of your wife while heavy cooking. The hand blender accompanies multiple beaters for achieving the correct blending ratio. The overheating protection of your blender will keep your wife in safe hands.

Price: Rs. 1400

Deal: Rs. 999

4. InstaCuppa Rechargeable Mini Electric Chopper

Now you have an opportunity to cut down the vegetable and fruits chopping hours spent in the kitchen. This chopper that comes with stainless steel blades works on one touch operation. The high performance of this rechargeable chopper will mince every ingredient finely and indirectly save time and energy of your beloved wife.

Price: Rs.1499

Deal: Rs. 999

5. Maxel Cocopro Electric Coconut Scraper/Grater

Do you wish to cut down on your bills and as well save your wife’s energy and time spent in the kitchen. This Valentine’s Day surprise her with Maxel Cocopro Electric Coconut Scraper/Grater that also comes with a citrus juicer. It is an electric scraper that consumes less power. The aesthetic design of this appliance will upgrade the kitchen and in return please your wife.

Price: Rs. 3749

Deal: Rs. 3429

6. LG 28 L Convection Microwave Oven

This LG 28 L Convection Microwave Oven works on convection. It is ideal for baking, grilling, reheating, defrosting and cooking. It has 251 auto cook menu options with 175 Indian recipes that will leave your wife in utmost merriment. Go gift her this bumper Valentine’s gift and bag the “Best Husband Ever” title.

Price: Rs. 19,290

Deal: Rs. 16,790

7. Pigeon by Stovekraft Brewster

This brewster is one of the best coffee makers that will brew cafe-like coffees for you and your wife. It comes with a heating plate and a 600ml jar for preparing soothing tea and coffees. Now your wife can sip coffee or tea with you!

Price: Rs. 2195

Deal: Rs. 1399

8. Hilton 3.5 Liters Air Fryer

This Hilton 3.5 Liters Air Fryer is indeed an innovative invention. It is an airfryer with rapid air technology that will help your wife to grill, bake and even roast dishes in a jiffy. She will now cook scrumptious meals that contain 80% less fat in a matter of minutes.

Price: Rs. 14,999

Deal: Rs. 3,990

The day you surprise your wife with these best Valentine’s Day gifts will be your luckiest day in life. She is going to be so overwhelmed with your kind gesture this Valentine’s Day that she will definitely wait for next year’s Valentines to hit soon. She will always cherish this one kind gesture of yours when it comes to her kitchen and never ending cooking hours.

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

