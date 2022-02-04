Valentine's Special 2022: Chocolate boxes for your girlfriend who loves chocolates more than you

Chocolates are not mere sweets rather they are mood enhancers. The lip smacking taste, mouth melting texture, silky cocoa butter and the oozing chocolatey taste is loved by all. If your girlfriend is chocoholic, then this is the correct time to surprise her with some Valentine’s special chocolate boxes.

1. Flowers and rocher heart Basket

Valentine’s week is around the corner and so your chocolate box is incomplete without a bunch of red roses. This box comes with scrumptious 16 Ferreor Rocher chocolates compacted in a heart shaped basket. It comes with 11 fresh and real red roses and one white rose.

Price: Rs. 2649

2. Set Of 20 Handmade Chocolates With Box

No chocolate can beat the taste and soothing texture of handmade chocolates. This set of 20 handmade chocolates come wrapped in a red colour wrapper that exhales Valentine's hues. The brown designer box with a lid amps up the look of the beautifully whipped chocolates even more.

Price: Rs. 899

3. Romantic Red Heart Box Of Assorted Chocolates

This assorted box contains delicious dark and milk chocolates that are irresistible. The heart shaped chocolate box comes with a total of 10 chocolates. This box is definitely worth the price if your girlfriend loves chocolates more than you.

Price: Rs. 625

4. Hearty Valentine Chocolates Box

This Hearty Valentine Chocolate Box comes with 9 handcrafted premium heart shaped chocolates. This chocolate box will definitely bring in more sweetness while celebrating Valentine’s week with your sweetheart.

Price: Rs. 445

5. Berry And Chocolates Gift Pack

This Berry And Chocolates Gift Pack comes with two plain bars of premium milk and dark chocolates. The chocolate bar accompanies a box of dried cranberries and a box of sesame caramel almonds. These velvety chocolates and berries will take your girlfriend for a trip to heaven.

Price: Rs. 695

6. Wife Quotations Box & Chocolates Hamper

If you and your girlfriend think about the times when you are married, then there is no better chocolate hamper than this. It comes with a wife quotation box and chocolates that will make you guys irresistible to get married. This is a perfect love filled hamper to enjoy the unconditional love between you and your soon to be wifey.

Price: Rs. 699

7. Hearty Valentine Chocolate Day Gift Box

This gift box contains delicious chocolates wrapped in a custom designed sleeve. The box comes with a greeting card to add a personal message for your girlfriend. Let the chocolates sprinkled with love strengthen the bond between you two.

Price: Rs. 525

8. Chocolates and Dragees With Candy Valentine Gift Box

This gift box is loaded with delicious treats. It contains gourmet chocolates, candies and dragees that your girlfriend will love indulging into. The beautiful gift box that will offer her a divine treat of sweets and old school memories.

Price: Rs. 1325

Is Valentine’s Day complete without exchanging chocolate gift packs and hampers? Get your hands on these divine sweets and let your girlfriend enjoy her trip to heaven. Your chocoholic lover is surely going to shower you with lots of love and kisses this Valentine’s.

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

