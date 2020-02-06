Valentine's Week 2020: Here's the list of this week long celebration of love and its importance

Valentine's Day will be celebrated next week. Read on below to know more about the importance of each day to celebrate it with grandeur.

Valentine's Day will be celebrated next week on February 14. Valentine's Day is also known as Saint Valentine's Day. The celebration starts from February 7 and goes on till February 14. But in case, if you are not aware of the reasons associated with each day of this special week, then check out the list below.

Rose Day (February 7)- Rose is significantly associated with love. So, you can give roses to your partner to express a romantic gesture towards him or her.

Propose Day (February 8)- If you are hesitating to express your love, then this would be the perfect day to reveal your feelings to your beloved.



Chocolate Day (February 9)- Chocolates are loved by everyone. After proposing your beloved, you can gift chocolates to each other to start your journey on a sweet note.



Teddy Day (February 10)- After chocolates, gift teddies to your loved ones to not allow her to miss you in your absence.

Promise Day (February 11)- This is an important day when you make some promises to make this relationship loving as always. Promises will bring you two closer to each other.

Hug Day (February 12)- Embrace your loved one with warmth on this day to make her feel safe and protected.



Kiss Day (February 13)- You can shower your loved ones with infinite kisses to celebrate this day.



Valentine's Day (February 14)- The last day of this week-long celebration is Valentine's Day to conclude the festival of love. You can celebrate this day by going on dates, candle-light dinner, date on a cruise, etc. This would be the day for you two only. So, celebrate this entire week with your partner and shower them with love.

