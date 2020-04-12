Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal: How compatible Taurus and Leo are in a relationship

Cupid matched the two. Read on to see what their future looks like based on their zodiac signs.

One thing that has the capacity to tell the future, is the stars and the alignment of the universe. From personality type to character traits to who we are compatible with, to our future, it is all "written in the stars".

When matched and put together, some signs make for a 'match made in heaven'. They could not be more perfect for each other, gel well, are liked by each other's peers and have a well-rounded relationship. When it comes to relationships, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal have been going strong for quite a while now. The two have been spotted together, attended high profile events together and even spoken about each other!

When it comes to their compatibility, Varun is a true-blue Taurus as he is born on April 24. Natasha on the other hand is a Leo born on July 29, making them both fixed signs. Read on to the compatibility between the two signs!

Varun Dhawan - Taurus

Ruled by the planet of Venus who is also known as the Goddess of Love, Varun's biggest trait is that he is giving, loving and kind. He is also extremely dependable and down-to-earth, both strong traits of a Taurus. In his relationships, Varun demands two things - devotion and loyalty from his partner, both strong traits of a Leo. He also goes out of his way to pamper her and give her the warmth she is looking for.

Both these signs are stubborn but can get through if one of them (usually the Leo) compromises. There is usually clear communication between both the signs, making Natasha a desirable match for Varun.

Natasha Dalal - Leo

Ruled by the sun itself, Natasha is a bold, confident and determined woman who doesn't like taking no for an answer. She loves being admired and showers admiration in return when she likes who she is with. In relationships, Leos usually become tender when they are fond of their partner, making her an ideal match for Varun. While she does love being financially stable, Leos need somebody who they can lead a luxurious life with and is equally bold and courageous when it comes to making decisions.

All-in-all, Varun's Taurus and Natasha's Leo sides could have some ups and downs because of their stubborn nature and could cause confrontations. But when put aside, they will have a radiant life together once they set clear ways to communicate.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More