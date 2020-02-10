Vastu Shastra: THESE tips can help you to have a happy and long relationship

Believe it or not Vastu Shastra can help you achieve a long happy relationship. Read below to find out how these vastu tips can help you stay happy in a relationship.

Valentine's Day is almost here, and it's time to paint the town red with love and romance. Love is always in the air, but valentine's day makes love all the more special. When it's valentine's day everything around you looks fine and beautiful. But in this day and time, things don't take time to change. Every relationship dynamics can change quickly in no time. And hence it's quite challenging to keep relations steady with fresh romantic vibes from time to time. While trying to keep the balance intact, here is some help from Vastu Shastra. If you don't believe in Vastu Shastra it's okay. But trying it once is a must.

To have a happy and long relationship with your partner, here are some Vastu tips that you must follow.

Tip 1:

When it comes to the bedroom, the master bedroom of the couple should be in the south-west direction. Doing so will make the bonding and the love ties stronger. The stronger the ties, the longer the relationship.

Tip 2:

We all have our preferences when it comes to choosing the wall colours of the rooms, but as per Vastu, couples should have the south-west walls of the master bedroom painted in pink or grey colours for harmony and peaceful love in the relationship. It not only helps you calm down and unwind but also removes all the negative energy from the room.

Tip 3:

When it comes to using a bed, make sure that there's one bed or a queen-size bed instead of having multiple mattresses joined. Since putting two beds together or joining mattresses together will create tension between the two.

Tip 4:

It's quite essential to have a clean, attractive and pleasant bedroom so that the couple can feel comfortable and happy in it. To achieve this, you should have some aromatic and red/pink/pastel shade candles and pink rose crystals in the room.

Tip 5:

To feel good about the environment you live in, it's essential to that the north to east area of the house should be kept completely clean, clutter-free and colour compliant. There should be small trees and blue or green colour to make the ambience more serene.

Tip 6:

When the couple is in the bedroom, they should avoid using electrical gadgets constantly since that can distract relationships by creating stress and tension.

