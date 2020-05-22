Virgo, Leo, Scorpio: Zodiac signs ranked by how difficult it is to love them

It is just difficult to connect with some people which makes loving them seem like a task, Read on to know how your sign ranks!

People are built and structured differently. While some are extremely open and giving, others are equally closed up and hostile. Some are ready to invest all they have into other people and relationships while for others, it is not worth the effort. With some people, a connection forms almost instantly. With others, even after years there is no connect.

Every sign has their own traits and sensibilities that make them very easy or hard to love. Find out how you rank when it comes to being loved.

Zodiac signs ranked by how difficult it is to love them.

Virgo

Practical by nature, Virgos have rules that need to be followed even when it comes to love. If you don't have shared interests with them, having a relationship is difficult.

Scorpio

They are known to blow over from hot to cold within minutes. Scorpios are also known to play mind games, which don't exactly make them easy to love. They also have a tough time deciding how they feel about a person which poses as yet another hassle.

Sagittarius

Very hard to commit to anything or anyone, Sagittarians aren't adaptive to other people's lifestyles and can't compromise at all. This makes it easy to be around their free-spirited nature for a short time but it does get difficult to love them over time.

Aquarius

Extremely friendly by nature, Aquarians are extremely private people and have their guard very high. They are extremely independent and believe that they don't need anybody to be happy, which makes them push people away. This trait makes it hard to love them.

Capricorn

Every relationship is like a business deal for a Capricorn. They are extremely practical and calculative which makes it difficult to love them since they can't open up their hearts to imagination or romance.

Gemini

When they like somebody or are invested, Geminis tend to become very vulnerable. Their personality may be a little overwhelming and they have the ability to make you feel trapped in a relationship.

Leo

Leos often want people around them to think they are the best at everything. They constantly need praise and attention which is a huge downside to being with or loving a Leo.

Aries

Aries know how to keep things interesting and a conversation going. The downside to being with an Aries and what makes loving them difficult, is that they are very fierce and impulsive. Responding to their passion is not everybody's cup of tea.

Taurus

It is not very difficult to love a Taurus for they are loyal and reliable. The only downside to being with them is they can get boring and life might become too slow with them.

Libra

For Librans; making you happy makes them happy. They only have your best interests at heart and are extremely appreciative of even smaller efforts you make. This makes it easy and simple to love them.

Pisces

Pisceans are known to love you with all they have. If you are the kind of person who wants and isn't scared of an intense and passionate love, being with and loving a Piscean is a piece of cake!

Cancer

Cancerians are made for love. They are the most nurturing sign of the Zodiac and enjoy taking care of others without expecting any back. Loving a Cancer is a rewarding experience and comes with a thrill of its own.

Credits :thoughtcatalog

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×