Walk in 2020 with a healthy & positive mind with these quotes & sayings if you have been feeling empty lately

‘Happiness is a right. Don’t make it a choice’ -AG.

Instagram is the current “shiz” so as to speak! Gathering all that I could by checking stories and posts, I realised how 2019 broke all of us a little somewhere. Unfortunate but fascinating both at the same time. Unfortunate because well, no one likes to feel broken and fascinating because this is just like a snowball effect where everyone is hiding under the same blanket. But don’t you feel exhausted? Don’t you feel spent? Like you’ve gone through a lot unnecessarily? Aren’t you tired of the whole monotonous dragging?

The answer to everything is a big YES! We all want to start over but because we are so spilled we just don't know where to start from. While ‘self love’ as a concept is widely promoted and spoken of, but, how do you convince a heart to love itself the most when all it has ever done is love the others? I completely vibe with you and believe me I do but don’t you think you’ve just had enough? Don’t you think that you’ve lost just a lot, either professionally, personally, monetarily or have hit a patch wherein you don’t even know what’s happening around? If you’re feeling the blow then it is time for you to shed that aura and step into 2020 because you’re going to own the coming year, decade and more.

Listed below are quotes and sayings by famous personalities and from movies which is definitely going to motivate you and make you feel better.

“I refuse to accept other people’s ideas of happiness for me. As if there’s a one size fits all standard for happiness.” -Kanye West





“When I let go of what I am, I become what I might be.” -Lao Tzu

I am thankful for all those who said NO to me. It’s because of them I’m doing myself. -Albert Einstein.

“If you don’t build your dream, someone else will hire you to help them build theirs.” – Dhirubhai Ambani

“Pearls don’t lie on the seashore. If you want one, you must dive for it.” -Chinese Proverb

"Take up one idea. Make that one idea your life -- think of it, dream of it, live on that idea. Let the brain, muscles, nerves, every part of your body be full of that idea, and just leave every other idea alone. This is the way to success." -- Swami Vivekananda

"The difference between winning and losing is most often not quitting." - Walt Disney

"You must expect great things of yourself before you can do them." - Michael Jordan

Life mei sabse bada risk hota hai..kabhi na risk lena -Barfi, 2012.

“Jab log tumhare khilaaf bolne lage..samajh lo tarakki kar rahe ho tum” -Abhishek Bachchan from GURU.

Sometimes even the wrong train takes us to the right station. -Lunchbox, 2013.

"I believe every human has a finite number of heartbeats. I don't intend to waste any of mine."-Neil Armstrong

Like Neil Armstrong rightly said, make the most of the life that you’re living because you only get to live it once. So shrug off all your worries and live it to the fullest.

