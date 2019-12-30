Want to know what 2020 holds for you, your spouse, India and the World? Read on the prediction

Astro - Numerologist expert, Sanjay B Jumaani has already rolled out his predictions and has not only spoken about individuals, but also about our country and about the world.

The meaning of 22 (2020)

‘This number is symbolized by ‘a Good Man blinded by the folly of others, with a knapsack on his back full of Errors’. In this picture he appears to offer no defense against a ferocious tiger which is attacking him. It is a warning number of illusion and delusion a good person who lives in a fool’s paradise, a dreamer of dreams who awakens only when surrounded by danger. It is also a number of false judgment owing to the influence of others.’

Hence, don’t write 2020; write ‘20 instead that’s though not on a materialistic plane & is more spiritual, it’s way better than writing 2020! One must guard against con men, don’t let greed get the better of you!

Speculation in stocks etc. does not usually favor No 4 or 8’s, Saturn).

While Stock markets could be topsy-turvy, swinging erratically both ways, the economy could take a beating, & ditto was predicted for 2011 (4) & 2015 (8) when exactly the same happened!

Hope I’m wrong, but inflation can reach unprecedented heights and it can be an expensive year for most.

China adds to 15. And as per Numerology, 4 (2020) & 8 don't blend well enough with 15.

Remember, the China bubble broke & even the world economy stayed under the dark cloud in 2015 that added to 8. Hence I'm not too optimistic about the trade ties between US & China that'll potentially come into being in 2020 (4).

These trade relations will have an influence over the world economy too, like it already has in a negative way so far!

Not just that, even the unforgettable attacks in Paris took place in 2015 (8), on a date adding to 4- 13th (4) November, 2015. Guess what Paris sums up to? Yes, 15. The world economy could experience doldrums.

Uranus also rules the stomach, so we must resolve to keep a tab on our diet; over-anxiety too leads to disorders in the tummy. We saw how Big B {as predicted} was sadly hospitalized in his 67th {4} year; he was 40 when the Coolie accident happened.

India is in her 73rd year of Independence and 73 is 1, Sun, Leadership. But post 15th Aug, we enter our 74th year. Expect political upheavals and more scams can get unearthed then. Major upheavals may occur in the political arena.

Those born with No 4 {4th, 13th, 22ndor 31st} or 8, Saturn {8th, 17th& 26th} must avoid Partnerships & speculation.

1 {Sun}, 2, {Moon}, 4, {Uranus} & 7 {Neptune} form a family and hence those born with such No’s could have a field year!

Namely those born on 1st, 10th, 19th, 28th (Sun) or 2nd, 11th, 20th, 29th (Moon) or 4th, 13th, 22nd, 31st (Uranus) or 7th, 16th & 25th (Neptune) in any month.

Aquarius born are directly & Leo’s partially under the No 4 influence and can expect a decent year too.

Taurus & Cancer born, (as governed by 2, Moon) are favourably placed too.

And as said every year, some others to do well are those whose current age is same as their birth Number; like if you are born on the 1st, 10th, 19th or 28th in any month then all years adding to 1 could be eventful, like your 10th, 19th, 28th, 37th, 46th, 55th, 64th, 73rd years and so on.

For instance, born on 10/01, Number 1, Hrithik Roshan's comeback in his 46th (1) Year was also predicted way before on 10/01/’19! While Super 30 was a Super Hit, through War he entered the 300 crore club for the 1st time ever!

The lucky Colors for ‘20 would be blue, light gray & yellow. Now that’s some good news for our Men in Blue! I hope the coming year brings us love, peace, harmony & prosperity! Do like, subscribe & share this New Year synopsis with loved ones too. Believe me, after so many bang-on predictions coming true, it not just needs talent it requires lots of Guts too, to stick our necks out from the position we have attained with God's Grace!!

Following are the predictions for people bearing numbers 1-9:

Number 1 {SUN}: {Those born on the 1st, 10th, 19th and 28th in any month}

A fairly fortunate year is on the cards as 1 (Sun) & 4 (Uranus) are known as twins; Sun & Uranus are identical with regards to their qualities. This implies that the much awaited growth on the work front shall materialize.

Those in the spot of command could perform better this year, especially if you execute your eccentric & unconventional ideas. Being extra guarded & conscious wouldn't help in attaining your goals. This could be an opportune moment to take a leap in the dark & set foot into another career! Perhaps a speculated switch.

You may indulge in the Holy aspects, which might help you avoid nervous breakdowns, which you usually fall prey to as you are aspiring. Students can lay hold of these alternate mediums and get inclined to such subjects to learn some mysterious & mind-boggling stuff.

Number 2 {MOON} {Those born on the 2nd, 11th, 20thand 29th in any month}

You may have a satisfactory to a moderately good year, as 2 (Moon) & 4 (Uranus) share a great bond. Even the two 2's in 2020 shall work in your favour & will help you unwind your tasks without relying on others. But if you continue to count on others, you may sadly face disheartenment.

Numerologically, 2020 (4) doesn't read too well. Thus, always try & write '20 so as to add it up to '2', your lucky number & not 2020 (adding it to 4.)

Avoid intervening in matters of others as you could get dragged in and targeted for no reason. Since you're an emotional person, you must keep away from such involvements. On the romantic front, you must try & be more sensitive, patient & calm while dealing with your partner. Your mental fallouts could cause more damage to your relationship.

Creative Industry could get an impetuous & Artistic geniuses with their imagination would cast a strong impact this year.

Number 3 {JUPITER} {Those born on the 3rd, 12th, 21st and 30th in any month}

Despite No. 4 (Uranus) not belonging to your family of No's, you still have liquidity of funds. This could be a year of trials & errors, so keep distance from taking risks.

This year, you could understand the importance of Karmas, mental stability, patience & love. If you downsize your ego & learn to extend a good ear, your empathy would serve you well, further helping you earn recognition in the society.

So for a change, seeing things through others' perspective won't do any harm to you.

Be more expressive and show your love to those who matter. Expression assures Compassion!

Take good care of your respiratory system (nose, chest, lungs, etc.), and avoid dusty surroundings & chilled items.

Number 4 {URANUS} {Those born on the 4th, 13th, 22nd and 31st in any month}

2020 adds to your primary number, 4. Well, this is your year to shine! Those waiting to tie the knot could get hooked or knotty! You could gather admiration for your work due to your unconventional thinking. Nonetheless, you'll need to implement your ideas more thoughtfully & wisely. Your stubbornness could lead you into quarrels, which might make you financially, as well as emotionally weaker.

Try & merge your thoughts with others', however not at the cost of your uncommon ideas, even if you're being judged by people. Be very cautious on the personal, as well as professional front, as this may be a sensitive zone for you. Always experimenting & venturing in the jungle is not a good idea! Your wit could be the most bizarre, sharp and accurate. Take good care of breathlessness and lower part of your anatomy, especially the legs.

Number 5 {MERCURY} {those born on the 5th, 14th and 23rd in any month}

5 (Mercury), the planet just like the element, Mercury has the quality of adaptability, thus it makes you mingle with all No's and 2020 or No. 4 is no exception. However, try to be more consistent with the work that you already have instead of jumping fields.

Try not to be impulsive. Haste most often makes waste. Avoid letting your mind wander if you've made your decision, and don't take up newer tasks without putting an end to what you've started. Be steady & patient with those who can't match with your thinking, in order to avoid distance with them.

Those in a relationship must go slow & steady and must also refrain from making spontaneous/heated confrontations, which may take a toll on you, leading to stomach disorders caused by anxiety. This could be marked as the year where you sow seeds/venture into something that'll help you reap benefits in the following year, your year (2021 = 5).

Number 6 {VENUS} {those born on the 6th, 15th and 24th in any month}

You're usually inclined towards flamboyance & glamour, and since Venus provides you with luxurious tastes, your ideas can be costly too! Avoid over-indulgence. Even the river evaporates at some point.

You'll have your set of well wishers & dear ones; however, they may not be as expressive as you'd expect them to be, and the lack of attention could leave you disappointed. Hence, don't get carried away by your heart, if you wish to have an emotionally satisfying year. Patience & perseverance would help you on the work front. Your skills of blending with people in a social surrounding could prove beneficial if you work on the networking or PR aspect.

Those who are frustrated with their careers or looking for a new job, must be grateful that they at least have a job. A lot of people are bearing the brunt of global recession. Avoid excessive and lavish banquets, junk food & sweets; a person's health can be judged by which they take two at a time- pills or stairs!

Number 7 {NEPTUNE} {those born on the 7th, 16th and 25th in any month}

This can be the year to bounce back if you learn to channelize your emotions. Financially, it could be a child's play if you depend on practicality, than living a child's dream! Do not mix work with play, cut out the tasks with finesse. Control your emotions and learn to take things with a pinch of salt. Instead of crying over the injustice the world has done to you, let bygones be bygones. Try & keep yourself busy at all times. Alternate remedies like Yoga, Pranayam, etc. might help to calm your mental faculties.

Counter the negative emotions and breathe the air of positivity. Most importantly trust your intuitions.

Number 8 {SATURN} {those born on the 8th, 17th and 26th in any month}

4 (Uranus) & 8 (Saturn) can turn out to be an extreme combo. Thus, avoid speculations & gambling.

If you fail to maintain patience, relations could get sour; so stay grounded & less selfish. Anyways, good things take their own sweet time to happen.

Those looking out to shift their home or jobs, should get their paper work thoroughly checked before going ahead with anything legally. Your bank of abundant knowledge can help you form the structure for a safer 2020, which can be the turning point of sorts. Don't forget, time flies, so celebrate your success, but find humor in your failures!

Good news is 2021 (5) & 2022 (6) are amongst your best years so prepare your launch pad now to take off next year!

Number 9 {MARS} {those born on the 9th, 18th and 27th in any month}

Be ready for trials & errors, hits & misses, especially work on your tolerance & patience while people meddle with your peace, causing you mental strain. Others could misconstrue your intentions, both at home & work; you may face a few ups & downs this year, but nothing that cannot be ironed out.

On the other hand, do not judge & misunderstand people by their face value, rather take your time in making the right decisions. ‘Haste makes Waste’ is your guru-mantra for the year. There shouldn’t be any place for negativity, especially in your mind; with your stubbornness & conviction, you can force your way in.

