Watch: Justin Bieber shows off his makeup skills with wife Hailey and results are shockingly good

Check out the latest video of Justin Bieber doing his wife Hailey’s makeup and acing it.

Couples stuck together in quarantine might find themselves running out of things to do. Although binging on Netflix is one thing you can do, doing fun activities together is another good way to pass the time. Take cues from the latest video shared by Justin Bieber on his Facebook in the latest episode of their series, “The Biebers on Watch.” The 26-year old singer tried his hand at Hailey Bieber’s daily makeup and surprisingly he did a decent job.

Looks like the “Yummy” singer is good at almost everything. The 23-year old model gave Justin tips on how and where to apply each product in the video. To be fair, he has been in the showbiz for quite some time and might know his way around some makeup products, but that doesn’t make him any less nervous. “I have no idea how to do this. I have no idea where to start,” he said.

While Hailey looked sceptical, she helped Justin start with the foundation and buffing brush. “I want you to actually look good, I’m not trying to make you look like a clown,” Justin reassured Hailey as he applied foundation on her face.

Apart from finding it difficult to apply mascara, Justin did a pretty good job with the highlighter, powder and lip gloss. He finished the look with putting a pink lipstick on Hailey’s lips and blending the products with his finger.

“It’s actually really good,” Hailey laughed after looking at Justin’s work in the mirror. “That’s your new calling. Justin’s coming for every makeup artist,” she added.

After the episode, people were so impressed with Justin’s skills that they flooded Twitter with tweets on how they want him to do their makeup as well.

Check out the video here:

For the unversed, Hailey and Justin Bieber met in 2009 and dated on and off before finally tying the knot in 2018. According to Insider, this cute couple met a fan meet in 2009 when Hailey was only 12 at the time. There was nothing there but a lot has changed ever since. After being seen in church together in 2014, this cute couple claimed that they are just good friends. They officially started dating in 2016 and the rest is history.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×