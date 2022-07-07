Ways to maintain friendship when in a relationship

You happened to meet someone, who might even be the one, and you want to get to know them more because now you like them. While many of us can understand why romance is a priority, we too frequently let it rule our lives. It can get so terrible that the close relationships we've nurtured for years fade into oblivion. Although it doesn't always happen and is mostly unintentional, when it does, it can have a serious detrimental effect on your friendships.

In order to strike a balance between your friendship and your romantic lover, we bring you 4 ways to maintain your friendships while falling in love.

1. Prioritize your friendships

Plan particular hours during the week to spend only with your buddies. Prioritizing friendships is the first step to keeping them, whether it's setting aside a few minutes each week to reconnect with a friend you haven't spoken to in a while, selecting a weeknight that works for both of you and sticking to it, or maintaining a weekly lunch date or walk in the park with someone close in your life.

2. Become an expert in group hanging

The best method to involve your other friends while spending time with your partner is to be social. Planning group activities allows you to spend time with your friends and your boyfriend naturally and gives your friends a chance to get to know your guy, which is obviously helpful when you need a second opinion and advice.

3. Hold out on your PDA

Nobody likes to hang out around a couple who is too hot to handle and is always into each other. PDA can be charming and affectionate, but it must also respect boundaries so as to avoid upsetting or alienating other people in the room. Even if you might not be able to resist holding hands, keep in mind that when you're around friends, a little bit goes a long way.

4. Be mindful with your actions

Texting will only disrupt your time with your pals if you are with them when your partner is away, so refrain from doing it. When you're with your pals, prioritize them above your boyfriend or girlfriend, even though it might feel like all you want to do is text them. Put your phone away and pay attention. Embrace the now. Avoid talking about your partner nonstop.

Keep in mind that your life only doesn’t revolve around your relationship. Spending time with your friends should be equally as vital as spending time with your partner.

