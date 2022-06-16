Ways for men to handle the stress arising from conflicts between their wife and mother

It is never easy to see the two people you care about the most come to loggerheads. So, whenever there is a conflict between your wife and your mother, you may experience an incredible amount of stress and anxiety. However, you must remind yourself that small conflicts do not mean the end of cordial relations between the two of them, for as matters get resolved, things would normalise. That being said, here are a few ways you can handle this stress that you experience in such situations when they both attempt to vent out to you.

Protect your mental space by declining such calls at work

While you wish to be there for your partner when they call you after a spat with your mother, you must also accept that having that discussion will take away time from your work. It may put you in a mental state of agony which will make entering the next meeting even more difficult. Hence politely explain to your wife that you empathize with her but will settle the matter once you get home.

Do not assume you must take sides

Do not assume you must take sides for you can sympathize with the feelings they both are feeling after the fight; rather than assume that one person is at fault and the other one is the victim. After all they are both members of the same family who have had a rough day and are feeling upset.

Do not intervene to resolve the matter yourself

You might feel that having a conversation with your mother is the best way to resolve the matter or perhaps you want to ask your wife to be more accommodating of the feelings of her mother-in-law. However, what they probably required you to do is just listen to them as they vent out the emotions they happen to be feeling. So, you can help your mother feel heard and perhaps take your wife out for a romantic dinner so she feel like she is being pampered.

Stepping in to intervene in the spat may ruin your own relationship with your spouse or your parent. Hence, lending an ear to them and making them feel heard without feeling the pressure to resolve the conflict is the best way to steer clear of the stress arising from such confrontations.

