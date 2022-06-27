Weekly Love Horoscope April 26th -July 2nd, 2022: Here's the insight for Libra, Leo, and Taurus

Having been stuck in generic sun sign prediction but never understood why because emotions are depicted by moon sign. In love, we seek the venus sign and we take on the role of rising sign. So just Google your venus sign along with moon sign to connect better says Psychic Medium Daksh Kakkar.

Aries

Single- The fresh opportunities are presented as a conscious decision is being taken and moving a move in right direction.

Relationship – Use this time in a healthy way to eliminate the past and allow for a fresh start as new momentum unfolds

Complicated- Like a first ray you also carry the frequency of leadership and learn to cut losses of past.

Song- Raat Akeli hai.

Shopping Color- Fire Red

Taurus

Single- A ray of wisdom is peaking within you and conscious efforts are being made to close deals

Relationship-A wise and another lover can often make it for a loving wisdom and caring straight from heart.

Complicated-Amplify the magnetic power of attraction, as it’s empowering you to pull into your life all that is changing.

Song- Bekarar karke hume.

Shopping color- Blue

Gemini

Single- A ray of creative intelligence is heightened that brings the gift of balancing practicality and spirituality.

Relationship- Of late grounds of biasness might be created but requires you to do ground your emotions and inspire sensuality into it.

Complicated- Empower your manifestation by trying to meditate and join a yoga or a new activity to overcome stagnation.

Song- Ek Ladki bheegi bhaagi se

Shopping color-Brown

Cancer

Single- You’re undergoing through radical growth in your belief system but don’t feel isolated at any time.

Relationship- Now is the time to challenge old attitude and question previous expectations for a brighter future.

Complicated- You are in an extraordinary time, so take a Great Leap Forward in order to make brighter future.

Song- Oh haseena zulfo wale

Shopping color- Maroon

Leo

Single- You are fast outgrown it a level of consciousness to which you are attached particularly a wounds and issues of past.

Relationship- You’re guided to overcome the struggles and matters of past as it’s occupying your head space and refresh these aspects

Complicated-As you outgrow your consciousness, these issues will release their grip on you and help you feel calm

Song- Pyaar hua ikraar hua

Shopping color- Orange

Virgo

Single- A new fondness needs to be started as harmony helps you see the inner peace and beauty services to help you feel rejuvenated.

Relationship- These tough times have taught you be more spiritual initiations and telling you to listen to your inner voice

Complicated- Any conflict you experience now serves your divine purpose even if it seems karmic but helps you feel elevated.

Song- Suhana safar.

Shopping color- White

Libra

Single- There is a belief system based on fear doubt and distress that is affecting your inner consciousness, try any rejuvenation technique.

Relationship- A sense of belongingness and safer with each other might come and go but review within if it’s worth the cause.

Complicated- You have tried really hard to overcome the trouble times, don’t keep going back to it.

Song- ​Mana janab ne pukara nahi.

Shopping Color- Grey

Scorpio

Single- A light within you radiates so never over look your instinct and know your instincts are always correct.

Relationship- The partner may want to spend more time with you and just work on improving understanding between you two.

Complicated- You’re meant to grow and accomplish your inner calling perhaps take up on a new project and not let darkness prevail.

Song- Inteha ho gayi

Shopping color- Violet.

Sagittarius

Single- Divine feminine wisdom empowers you to grow into your vision you had ever since young days and not let hurdles stop you.

Relationship- Your purpose seems to start and stop at this relationship but don’t let it stop from your life purpose either.

Complicated- You envision a very different life for yourself to what you’re experiencing so keep growing.

Song- Yeh jo mohabbat hai

Color- Yellow

Capricorn

Single- An empowering energy seeks expression from within, so free away from any confusion and stagnation.

Relationship-It seeks to stir you into consciously chosen action, even if few fights but choose wisely for a better tomorrow

Complicated- These times require you to stay disciplined and have focus on matters in hand and not let toxicity take over.

Song- Kabhi kabhi mere dil mein.

Color- Orange

Aquarius

Single- Within you is a great strength and courage, so even if it does feel drained or stressed just keep going.

Relationship- Feeling over worked out and just burned out in a relationship but a little trip is advised.

Complicated- You’re encouraged to clear out any past karmic debt and not feel you have to compulsorily please anyone you don’t like.

Song- Hoshwalon ko khabar kya

Shopping color- White

Pisces

Single- In preparation for radical growth though there can be temporary disorder and chaos but not feel lessened by anything.

Relationship- Whilst the mind may worry that something is wrong but don’t feel suppressed by anyone’s strong opinion, just express it.

Complicated- the higher self knows there is a way for the old to disassemble and not renounce the the unnecessary.

Song- Tu tu hai waha

Shopping color- Pink Hue.

