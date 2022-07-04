Weekly Tarot (July 4th to 10th July): Here's the career outlook for Capricorn, Aries, and Cancer

A career horoscope analyses the key characteristics associated with a person's star sign and how they may manifest in the workplace to assist them in determining the best role or career path for them. Jeevika Sharma, our tarot card reader, is here to help you get through the week. Take a look at your career horoscope to see what the stars have to say about your future.

Capricorn

This week capricorns would be exploring new options for career opportunities , it could be a new job or business. They could get a few ideas and contacts to work on.

Aquarius

This week you could be dwelling over the past mistakes or losses you had made professionally. It could be regretting about the job you took , or the business you failed in or it could be about any fight or an argument you had in past.

Pisces

This week you would be giving your full time and attention to your work. You would be focused on achieving your or target. You may over work this week.

Aries

This week Aries would be focusing more on increasing your finances. It could be through taking up mote projects or through investments. The decisions made this week on financial matter would turn out to be beneficial in future.

Taurus

This week you would be in a state of confusion related to your professional life . You would be finding way to get it back on track. If you are into job, you may be confused about the financial growth related to it, for businessperson there could be confusion in which project to take up for better future finances.

Gemini

You may get into an argument with your work mate or boss this week. This could spoil the relation and may affect your professional growth.

Cancer

This week you may start a new work or get an offer to start one. This new journey would bring you financial gains and professional growth.

Leo

This week you would be confused about the things going on in your life in general. This would be related to your professional life . You may get some clarity on it by end if this week.

Virgo

Thus week you would be focusing more on your professional life. It could be clearing out the current or past issues or spending time more at work.

Libra

You may plan to expand your business or may try for new job opportunities to gain exposure. Also, new opportunities may come your way this week.

Scorpio

This week you would not be focusing on your professional life much . You may make extra efforts to complete the work on time. There are changes of work getting piled up for next week.

Sagittarius

This week sagittarius could be seen travelling and exploring new places. This could be work related travel. They may meet new people with whom you can build good professional bond.

