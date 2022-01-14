Weird habits in a relationship that suggest you might break up

One of the best parts about being in a stable and long-term relationship is having a routine that makes your relationship adorably predictable most of the time. However, should there be some unhealthy habits or behaviors that one or both of you have toward your partner, then it may be time to reassess things. If you hope to spot an unhealthy pattern, just look out for some of these weird habits that may hint at an impending break up.

You always compare your boyfriend with others

It is very natural to have friends who spell out couple goals or even to spot successful couples on your social media timeline. However, feeling a negative impact of other’s love could be damaging to your partnership. In case you or your lover often compare your relationship to others' then it can be a problem.

There’s a lack of intimacy between you two

Everyone loves long conversations in the dark and just being able to chill with your beau without having to have intimate relations all the time. However, if your lust for your partner is practically absent or you’re facing an extraordinarily long dry spell, then it could be a red flag.

You often disparage your partner while with your friends

While it is normal to vent to your best friend about fights with your partner, if you find yourself frequently complaining about them to your friends or disparaging them, then it can be a concern. Not only is this disrespectful to your partner, but you would probably have more success solving the problems if you spoke to your lover about these issues.

You threaten to end the relationship while fighting

It is not uncommon to have second thoughts about a partner. Nonetheless, if you notice that you or your lover threatens to end things between the two of you during every argument, then there may be trouble in paradise. This behavior can speak of deep-seated unhappiness between you two that manifests in the form of threats of a break up.

If you notice any of these behaviors, then it may be time to head to reconsider being together and perhaps head to splits Ville.

