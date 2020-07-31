What is emotional blackmail in a relationship and how to respond to them?

Emotional blackmail is when people try to manipulate others to control their behaviour. This kind of behaviour is detrimental to the relationship. So, here’s how to stop them.

Emotional blackmail is when a person tries to manipulate you to make you do things their way. They use your feelings to control your behaviour. And this kind of nature might be seen in some relationships where one partner manipulates the other to get their work done.

The examples of emotional blackmail are very subtle and they are generally exhibited in one’s body language and disappointment. So, people should prevent this kind of behaviour when they feel that they are manipulated in a relationship. So, here’s everything you should know about it.

Examples of emotional blackmail and how to handle this?

Signs of emotional blackmail

These are the subtle signs of this behaviour:

Demand: They will demand from their partner to not meet a particular friend or do a specific thing. This would be conveyed in a subtle way.

Resistance: If the other person tries to resist it, then their partner will push again indirectly to make that happen.

Pressure: Next, they will pressurize directly. There are high chances that they will try to criticise or demean the person.

Threats: When nothing is working, they will directly threaten to get the things done.

Compliance: Then, they'll have to agree with their partner and listen to what they say. The conflict will be over and their partner will be nice to them for doing what they want.

Repetition: When such situation arrives, they will know how to play with your mind to make you do their work. They will keep controlling their behaviour.

Other examples of emotional blackmail

Some people use other tactics to manipulate their partner’s feelings such as following:

Punish: They will punish their partners for not obeying their orders.

Self-Punishers: Here, people will punish themselves to make their partner feel bad for not listening to them.

Tantalizers: People will use kind gestures and words to manipulate their partner’s mind. They will be extremely nice while demanding something.

What to do?

Handling this kind of situation is quite tricky. You have to be calm and think wisely to react to such things. So, here’s what you can do:

First, keep calm and take time to think about what your partner wants.

Start a conversation with him or her. Try to convey your feelings. Tell them how you feel when they demand something illogical.

You can also seek professional help to resolve these matters. Also Read: THESE are the reasons for having insecurities in a relationship and how to overcome them

