What is ghosting in a relationship? HERE’s how it affects people

Ghosting refers to the action where a person cuts off all contact with someone without telling them anything about it. This affects both the people in the relationship. Here’s what you should know about it.
Mumbai
Ghosting in relationship refers to cutting off all contact with someone without letting him know about it at all. A person, who’s ghosting, doesn’t give any warning or any explanation before doing so. The person is getting just vanishes from your life and hence this action is known as ghosting. 

 

This term is generally used in a romantic relationship, but this kind of scenario in any relationship can also be defined as ghosting. This term mainly gained popularity with the surge of online dating. So, here’s what you should know about ghosting. 

 

Ghosting in a relationship. 

 

Reasons for ghosting

Some people choose to vanish from a relationship suddenly because:

 

1.It’s much easier to cut off contact with someone without telling them the truth. You don’t have to confront that person and tell him or her that you’re not interested in dating. People trying to avoid confrontation often take this option to ghost people. 

 

2.When you’re on an online dating site, then there are endless options for you. So, you just keep seeing and talking to many people on the apps without letting them know anything about the next step and suddenly stop talking to them.

 

Impacts of ghosting

When a person is ghosted, then there is a huge impact on them. People who have been ghosted spend several days with great grief. Because he or she didn’t get any explanation from the person, they start to feel low and devalue themselves. They think that they don’t even deserve an explanation before ending everything. They take a long time to get over it and start everything all over again. 

 
Impacts on the person who’s ghosting

Ghosting doesn’t only impact on the people who are ghosted, but it also has negative impacts on the person who’s ghosting. People who are ghosting get unable to communicate properly with people and have a long-term relationship. They get, kind of, habituated to escape confrontations and tough situations.

 

