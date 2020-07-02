What is a Karmic Relationship? Here's everything you need to know

A karmic relationship heals us from our past life lessons and pain. Everybody gets into this kind of bonding at some point in their life. Read below to know about the signs of this bonding.

Karmic relationship is the one that doesn’t last long but teaches you a great lesson in life. According to eastern philosophy, almost every one of us gets into a karmic relationship once in our life. They are different from other types of bonding. This relationship is based more on personal growth. It is indeed a romantic bonding but aimed to heal your past life lessons and pain.

So, what are the signs of a karmic relationship and how does it feel to be in it? Read below to get a deep insight into the karmic relationship to understand if you have been in one.

What you should know about a karmic relationship?

Signs of a karmic relationship

The signs of this relationship are as follows:

Repetitive patterns

You are kind of on and off in your relationship frequently and this is one of the major signs of a karmic relationship. And if you are experiencing the same things in your current bonding, then maybe it’s a red flag.

Selfishness

Partners in this bonding are selfish and don’t respect each other’s boundaries. Whatever they do is for their own benefit. And these are the signs of an abusive relationship.

They admire the idea of love

The partners in such a bonding are more passionate about the idea of love for certain reasons like social status, popularity, looks, etc. But they may not love each other for who they are. They are together just to not be alone.

They are controlling

One of the partners becomes extremely controlling and quite possessive about you. They start to dictate your life. And you are ready to follow his orders and unable to see their flaws.

You are meant to be together

You two cannot live without each other and it feels like you guys are meant to be together somehow. You don’t understand why it’s not working and you keep trying to fix things up.

It brings an instant connection

There is an immediate connection the moment you meet the person for the first time and you feel supremely attached to him.

Some other common signs of a karmic relationship are:

1- They bring out the worst fears of yours and your dark side.

2- They create dependency.

3- They often become irrational.

4- They are highly unpredictable sometimes.

5- Whatever you do, this bonding won’t last at all. It will end at some point in life.

